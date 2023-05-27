North Kingstown High School senior William Draper is passionate about environmental issues. So passionate, he chose a related issue for his senior project.
“I partnered North Kingstown High School with The Compost Plant, an organic waste removal service in Providence, to create a composting system in the NKHS cafeteria kitchen. My project has saved around 200 gallons of food waste from the landfill,” he said.
This first step is helping him develop even more skills.
“I am going to major in project management at Michigan to hopefully lead sustainability initiatives similar to this project. In many ways, this was my first project out of many that I hope to lead in the future,” said the 18-year-old Draper.
And that is just the point of this program at NKHS and others across the region. As the school year comes to an end with high school seniors preparing now for graduation, it is also senior project presentation time.
It gives these on-the-cusp adults heading to the military, private-sector jobs and universities and colleges a taste of the big time. In the work world, managing projects in cross-functional work teams are routine.
“At the core of Senior Project is a belief in project-based learning and student autonomy,” said Leslie Holcroft, NKHS senior project advisor. “Seniors can propose any idea that can fit under one of the five categories: create a product, provide a service, plan and host an event, conduct a study or improve a system.”
More than 300 seniors in at least 50 rooms in the high school gave their presentations last week to panels of students, community volunteers and business executives coming to listen, give them some advice and cheer on the effort put into the work.
The experience made an impression on Connor Swaim. He and his sister, Norah, have been key members of the Skippers wrestling team.
“For my project, I created a nine-minute video advocating for why Rhode Island should have a girls’ high school state wrestling tournament,” he said. “I have wrestled my whole life, but when my sister Norah started in 8th grade I broke her elbow while teaching her…she’s currently a junior (and) she has wrestled every day and became Rhode Island’s first girl All-American.”
Swaim also said that his sister taking fourth place in national finals that included boys with whom she had to wrestle highlighted a certain unfairness in Rhode Island for girl wrestlers.
“I really have had a hard time watching her compete against much more developed men and not have a fair tournament to showcase her abilities against other females,” he said.
The video included interviews with his sister, other local accomplished female wrestlers and a university director of women’s wrestling. He presented it to an official at the Rhode Island Interscholastic League who wants to attempt to have a high school female wrestlers tournament in the next two years, Swaim said.
“Making my presentation and preparing for it really showed me that planning ahead and giving yourself enough time to consistently practice presenting is very important to a good presentation,” he said.
The approach to doing a senior project isn’t just a “pull-it-together-at-the-last-moment” plan. The planning began in late September and had various milestones along the way where students had to report on progress.
They include: topic brainstorming, planning and initial research, submitting initial project plan, proposal presentations, completing project proposal, submitting slide deck portfolio, practice presentation and presentation night.
Senior Project is a proficiency-based graduation requirement. The Rhode Island Department of Education mandates that a senior project program requires students to demonstrate the following skills:
- Speak and write clearly
- Conduct research and apply knowledge
- Solve problems
- Practice efficient time management
- Demonstrate effective organizational skills
- Identify and explain a learning stretch
All NKHS seniors are required to complete a project during senior year under one of the following applied learning standards:
- Create a Product
- Provide a Service
- Plan and Host an Event
- Conduct a Study and Present the Findings
- Improve a System
They also are expected to work independently to complete their research-based project outside of class. If they work with other students, each student in the group must have a distinct, research-based role in the project work.
Among the more than 300 projects were those helping to raise money for charity, assisting businesses or others with a problem, teaching elementary school children about a subject or creating a program, tool or website that helps get a task done.
Then there also were some others inviting curiosity.
Giving out free haircuts and raising money for a nonprofit organization that gives homeless people showers and haircuts, conducting a study to show that another emotional support animal is wanted at the high school, writing and illustrating a children’s book that has Dyslexia font and creating a bioactive vivarium.
One student proposed looking at the “most effective ways to improve the velocity that a player can throw a baseball. What lifting metrics translate to throwing harder, and what are other factors contributing to throwing harder.”
Learning also comes from contradiction, as Calvin LeBlanc discovered in a project briefly titled “getting people to wear things.” He conducted a study to see responses to his urging of students each Friday to wear a color he promoted through posters on social media they use.
“For example, one of the posters had two of the same pictures of Bella Hadid that stated “Feel like Bella Hadid when you wear blue on Friday 2/10,” he said.
Things didn’t work out so well, though, such as inaccurate data collection that included not accounting for all participants and the randomness of someone wearing his chosen color without being aware of his push to wear it.
Yet, this brought learning as well as his presentation for which he initially was nervous.
“I learned while preparing for the presentation that confidence is key,” he said. “As long as you are acting like you know exactly what you are talking about people will be engaged in what you are saying.”
Others, like Mackenzie North, 18, developed a personal challenge. “I completed 75 Hard. It’s a mental toughness challenge created by Andy Frisella,” she explained.
This involved 75 consecutive days of doing the following tasks: drink a gallon of water, stick to a diet, complete two 45-minute workouts with one outdoors, read 10 pages of a nonfiction book and take a progress photo.
“Some days were easier than others; I was sick on day 42, but I still pushed through to get through the day, taking easy walks as my workouts. I really enjoyed doing this challenge, as I feel more confident coming out of it,” she said.
“I learned how to properly plan ahead, as a student involved in school, and work. The results of this challenge leave me with the mental toughness to take the next chapter of my life head-on,” she said.
