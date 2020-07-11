Operating under strict rules laid down by the state, nursing homes and assisted living centers in South County welcomed visitors this week for the first time since shutting their doors in March to protect residents from the chance of contracting COVID-19.
Roberts Health Centre in North Kingstown was among the facilities able to reopen its doors starting July 8.
“We have been battling COVID-19 for 17 weeks and we continue to take action to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19 at our facility,” Administrator Tracie Arel said Monday in an announcement about the reopening plans.
The center had no visitations on the July 4 holiday weekend, but was able to to offer visits on Wednesday and Thursday, although not during meal times.
On July 3, the Rhode Island Department of Health laid out a standard visitation plan for nursing homes and similar residences. Two weeks ago, as facilities continued to work on their plans, the health department allowed them to resume communal dining and activities.
The requirements include rigorous screening procedures for even entering the building – which can only be done by appointment at this stage, and only for 30 minutes.
Facilities must actively screen everyone for fever and symptoms of COVID-19 before they enter, and limit points of entry and visiting hours. If any symptoms are present, or there is a positive response to any screening criteria, the visitor can’t enter.
A daily log with names and contact information for all visitors is mandatory.
The state procedures say that outdoor meetings are preferred, when possible. When it’s not, staff escorts the visitor to a designated meeting area or the resident’s room. At Roberts Health, for instance, the activities room is a designated area.
Staff, visitors and residents at facilities statewide also must keep a six-foot distance between one another at all times.
Kissing, hugging or other contact is not allowed.
State procedures also delve into the use of outdoor tents to arrange visits. The tents must be flame retardant and be at least 10 feet away from the building.
After each visit, there’s a thorough cleaning and disinfection of “high-touch” surfaces, such as chairs, tables and benches, and that’s documented as well.
All visitors are required to wear either surgical face masks or a cloth face covering. Residents who are able also wear masks, while those that can’t must keep at least six feet of distancing.
Hand hygiene, either by using sanitizer or soap and water, is enforced when a visitor arrives and before they leave. Residents will do the same.
The visitor also has responsibilities after leaving the facility. He or she must monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days. Any visitor who shows symptoms is directed to self-isolate at home and contact their healthcare provider, as well as notify the facility.
The requirements are enforced for all the facilities throughout Rhode Island, through the state said some facilities may take different approaches, based on the uniqueness of their layout or resident community.
At Roberts Health Centre, restrictions on the delivery of food, mail and floral arrangements continue.
Items dropped off for residents are monitored and delivered to them within 24-72 hours. “I personally go out to make sure these items are able to come in the building,” Arel said.
The center continues to regularly screen staff and residents, and new admissions are closely monitored daily in designated quarantine areas for 14 days.
“We have been informed this week that it is no longer necessary to test our residents weekly for COVID-19 unless we start seeing any suspected cases,” Arel said. “We will continue with weekly COVID-19 testing of all the staff every 7-10 days.”
For residents, activities continue to be one-to-one room visits in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines. “During the warmer days we are taking the residents out on the upstairs patio and the out back patio to get a change of scenery,” Arel said.
The care facility has an adequate supply of personal protective equipment and continues to work closely with local, state and federal agencies for the most up-to-date health information and guidance. “Each day is a new day with new guidance and new adjustments,” Arel said.
Brookdale Senior Living, a national company which operates the Brookdale South Bay Retirement & Assisted Living Facility in South Kingstown, also has developed criteria and a plan to coincide with reopening to visits.
“We’ve developed this plan to move forward responsibly and thoughtfully, so that we can work to ease restrictions at the right time and in the right way,” Brookdale President and CEO Cindy Baier said in announcing plans to reopen.
One first step may be outdoor visits with family and friends, scheduled in advance while observing social distancing.
“We know how happy everyone will be to see their loved ones in person again,” Cindy Kent, Brookdale’s president of senior living, said.
