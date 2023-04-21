NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council granted a one-day Class F alcohol beverage license to the casino at 11 Pier Market Place, for the University of Rhode Island award ceremony scheduled for April 21.
The motion passed on a 3-2 vote after Council President Ewa Dzwierzynski and councilors Susan Cicilline-Buonanno and Deborah Kopech approved the measure. Council President Pro-Tem Jill Lawler and councilor Steven Ferrandi voted no.
“Sometimes, things are complicated … sometimes one person says I have the parking another says I don’t, it’s not 1969 when Mr. Gilbane owned that whole lot on its own,” Ferrandi said, prior to the vote. “He kind of refereed the parking with the tenants. It’s all changed in that particular area. Maybe that doesn’t mean anything at this point, we’re just gonna continue with the same. In a town that’s changing, it’s just to me good practice to be looking into some of these things to kind of get ‘em right from the beginning.”
Students will be bussed in for the event and officials don’t foresee any parking issues for the surrounding businesses and neighborhoods.
“My feelings are just being consistent will all the licenses that we approve,” Dzwierzynski said. “This is a license we’ve approved in the past for other organizations … it’s not going to be taking up the parking spot, so, I’m satisfied with that answer.”
Prior to the vote, Patrick Dougherty, the lawyer representing Beachcomber Properties LLC, the owner of the land the casino is located on, expressed his frustration with the casino applying for an alcohol license. Though, Dougherty said on Tuesday, his clients issue dates back further.
“This has been going on for over a year, a year and a half or so now. The Narragansett casino wanted to get an assignment of a lease from Beach Street Realty which was … the tenant,” Dougherty said. “The Narragansett Pier Cinema is on a ground lease – they lease the land but the building is constructed by whoever owned it before.”
The lease was entered into by a Gilbane Corporation-related entity back during the 1990s, Dougherty said.
“My client purchased the property in the spring of 2021,” Dougherty said. “And they immediately found some issues going on with the lease and the fact that the building was not being kept up to snuff and that there were numerous code violations.”
Dougherty said some of the defects were cured “but not all of them.”
Beach Street Realty wanted to sell the property, but Beachcomber Properties wouldn’t agree to a lease assignment until the building was up to code, Dougherty said.
Beachcomber was then approached by Narragansett Casino, which wanted to get an assignment of the lease from Beach Street.
“The meeting resulted in us not wanting to consent to an assignment to them, unless the other conditions were met,” Dougherty said.
Dougherty claimed, unbeknownst to his client, Narragansett Casino had Beach Street Realty try to assign the lease to them. He said Beachcomber found out about a month after this occurred, in August of 2021. Beachcomber sent Beach Realty a notice of default, claiming that they attempted to assign the lease with a landlord’s consent. Beachcomber gave a 15-day cure period, however, this was never met, Dougherty said.
“Narragansett Casino has … filed lawsuits against us, we’ve defended against them,” Dougherty said. “There was an arbitration clause … and the claims involving Beach Street and Narragansett Casino and Beachcomber Properties will be eventually decided by an arbitrator.”
Laurie Kelly and her husband purchased the building from Gilbane. However, Scot Hallberg a member of Beachcomber Properties, is claiming that it is his land and parking spots. Dzwierzynski said it is her understanding that Dougherty and Beachcomber Properties are concerned with liabilities with many people parking in the lots or if an incident was to occur.
“A lot of those are shared parking lots, but it’s kind of all changed and we’re kind of discussing that with our building official,” Dzwierzynski said. “There’s a lot of confusion with who owns what parking.”
Dougherty on Tuesday claimed the town has been “ignoring my client’s ownership of the land” and ignoring that Narragansett Casino does not own the building nor the land.
“They’ve been trampling over my client’s property rights and contractual rights — the town Council has been, as has the Narragansett Casino — and we’re not taking it anymore,” Dougherty said.
Dougherty added, he and his client are filing an appeal of the liquor license and are attempting to get an emergency hearing date.
“They didn’t follow the regulations and they’re violating the law because there’s zero evidence of any of the required evidence that has to be presented with the granting of any Class F liquor license,” Dougherty said. “They’re stomping on my client’s property rights and contractual rights, with regard to the building, and the property and the ground lease … I’ve been doing this 30 years and I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Dzwierzynski said this will be an issue the council explores further, in the future.
“We need to figure out the parking map – who’s parking where, who’s got what spots,” Dzwierzynski said “For now, we just need the application to be more defined.”
In other business, Narragansett resident Ronald Geraci brought up concerns about the paving on South Pier Road and Kinney Avenue during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, .
“Last week, I almost got hit head on, on Kinney Avenue. On the curve where the walking path goes off,” Geraci said. “As I was headed from Gibson toward Point Judith Road, someone came around the curve on my side of the road and I had to ditch into the woods, in order to not be hot head on.”
Geraci brought up two sections of the vicinity that are made up mostly of potholes and hot patch.
“They’ve been throwing hot patch down for years which does nothing,” Geraci said. “It’s two small sections that I think can be remedied fairly easily cut the road re-pave it, that would solve that situation. I’ve stopped using South Pier Road, because it’s so bad. And if anybody follows someone down South Pier Road it looks like they’re drunk because everyone’s trying to avoid the bad pavement.”
