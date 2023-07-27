NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Town Council has awarded Pare Corporation, of Lincoln, a $130,800 contract to conduct a “full slate of engineering services” for the Department of Water Services to be put toward the Saunderstown Village Water Main Replacement Project.
“Once we get the approval from the various regulators, then we’ll put it out to bid and get a construction company to come in and do that work,” Water Director Timothy Cranston said. “This firm is also going to provide engineering services during the construction — oversight of the work — to make sure it’s done correctly and make sure all the needs are met and provide a kind of an interphase between the firm that gets the work, the water department and the Saunderstown Village residents.”
The project would replace approximately 1,000 linear feet of deteriorating asbestos cement water mains in the village, following “a series of water main breaks” over the last 20 years.
Cranston said because the water mains in Saunderstown are located in wet soils, they have “experienced numerous failures.”
“There was a pattern arising, we went out and did some investigations,” Cranston said, adding that the water mains will need to be replaced with a different material. “Looking at the situation out there, we found that the Old Saunderstown Village area itself has high ground water areas there because of some drainage issues and the water mains then are sitting in the ground water rather than being in a dry trench. That’s what’s causing the issue.”
Cranston added that officials expect that the town will have to take similar measures in other areas of the community moving forward.
“The materials that were put in the ground in the 1940s in this case, they weren’t anticipating climate change and the rising sea level, which will correspond with rising groundwater levels near the shoreline,” Cranston said. “So, this kind of work is something that will make that area in Saunderstown so the infrastructure in the ground will be more resilient to climate change and will be able to handle the rising groundwater levels that may occur out there.”
Funds for the project will be provided via the Water Service and Improvements Account, in the fiscal year budgets for 2024 and 2025.
North Kingstown Town Manager Ralph Mollis said that, with money put aside for the project, the town is excited to be “getting it off the ground.”
“Water is without question one of our most valuable resources,” Mollis said. “We take the protection of our water system very seriously. We’re one of the few communities that have our own water system — our own utilities. In this particular area, we have had some issues with the water mains and this two-year program is going to be a dramatic improvement for avoiding water main breaks and improving the quality of the water in this particular area.”
Officials expect there to be a lot of moving parts with the project. The replacements will be done with a limited amount of space, given the village’s roadway sizes. Cranston said residents will be kept in the loop about progress.
Officials described the plan as a “critically important project” that would improve water services, something they say is “long overdue.”
Cranston said there is tentative expectation that the new water mains will be placed within the next 12-15 months, with a projection for it to finish up by fiscal year 2025.
