SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Last spring, local girl scout Anna Kelly would sit at her booth set up at her middle school, trying to draw interest from others in her vision. Her hope was to get enough buy-in by September.
She’d be stationed in the cafeteria so students could walk up to her and ask questions about a topic that has gained a lot of traction in national conversation, over the years: Mental health and our understanding of it.
“I would say they were very interested, but at the same time — what we did at the booth was we asked them questions about mental health,” Kelly said. “What resources do you have at your school?’ And they would have to answer, and if they get it right then they’d get a prize — like a sticker or something. So, I would say they were mainly interested in the stickers, but it was a nice bonus that they got to learn something too.”
Kelly spent a year talking to teachers and administrators to chaperone and approve her idea for a club — a Peer-to-Peer Program. It is a co-ed program that now has about 20 students, Kelly said.
Peer-to-Peer is a national organization, with chapters stationed throughout Rhode Island.
The objective of the club at the middle school, Kelly said, is to provide a safe space for Curtis Corner School students to learn about the concepts of mental health and where they can go for help. It also offers stress relieving activities and is designed to better prepare students mentally for the transition from middle school into high school, Kelly said.
For her efforts, Kelly has been awarded the Gold Award by the Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England, the highest award in the organization.
The Gold Award recognizes the impact behind each recipient’s dedication to empower and better oneself — while also making a difference and lead in their community.
As the summer neared last spring, the South Kingstown High School senior launched several outreach events.
“We don’t have any clubs at my local middle school that have anything to do with mental health, nor do they teach it in their school system,” Kelly said. “So, that’s kind of how I came up with the idea.”
Now, Kelly’s club is up and running.
“It seems like a lot of the younger kids are more open to learning about it and more excited to learn about it, especially because it’s more widely talked about now,” Kelly said. “A lot of these kids are opening themselves up.”
Kelly said she has always been interested in the topic of mental health.
“I just found it (to be) a really fascinating subject,” Kelly said. “I’m actually a pretty big nerd when it comes to science. So, I just think the whole psychology behind mental health is really fascinating.”
Kelly plans to attend Simmons University in the fall, where she will study nursing. She says she is intrigued by the mental health aspect of the field and wants to gain more experience in the mental health realm and continue her ambitions further.
The club has one chaperone who works in the middle school. Though, Kelly felt like it was important for another student in her age range to lead the charge — to give the club a more direct connection to the high school. Currently, Kelly has two people who have agreed to run the club next fall.
Kelly said she’s been impressed with how invested and engaged the club’s students have been through the program’s first year.
“I was very surprised with how interested they were … they are very enthusiastic,” Kelly said. They come up with all of their own ideas and I just kind of help them pursue what they want to do – events-wise. They really do want to make a difference. And I was kind of shocked with that, but I’m really proud of them for how enthusiastic they’ve been about wanting to learn.”
