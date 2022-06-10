SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — There are many music venues in the region catering to eclectic tastes, but the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County recently focused a unique genre outside the mainstream found on local stages.
“Negro Spirituals,” as they were originally called, or simply “Black Spirituals,” may not be commonly sung in local venues, but were the songs this church recently explored during a Sunday service.
“Negro spirituals speak to all human spirits regardless of race or nationality,” said Etta Zasloff, who with others recently helped present an information and singing forum at the church on this music.
These are songs that captured the feelings of an enslaved population in this country and developed a more universal appeal as people from many ethnicities endure hardships.
“Learning the origin and development of these songs helps us to acknowledge and appreciate the rich history of our county, which some are actively denying,” Zasloff said.
The church recently put together an entire Sunday service around learning about the spirituals and singing several as part of an appreciation for their gospel-like flavor in modern culture.
This genre of Christian music was created by generations of Black Americans who brought together their African cultural heritage into the conditions of slavery during this country’s first century of existence.
Imprisoned and sold into the slave trade, these African people had to leave behind their life-long possessions, but they preserved in their hearts and minds this vibrant, rhythmic and communal music.
Against this backdrop, Penny Hall of Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County explained both the history of the spirituals and referenced circumstances about relevance in today’s world.
“Some Spirituals are sorrow songs, which are slow in tempo and express yearning and suffering, like ‘Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen’ and ‘Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child,’” she said.
Hall noted, “These songs show despair, both at being in a state of sin personally, and also at being oppressed and exploited.“
“Other songs are jubilees, which are up-tempo and affirmative, such as ‘Gonna Shout all Over God’s Heaven’ and ‘This Little Light Of Mine,’” she said.
They express joy at both personal salvation and liberation from enslavement.
Notably, spirituals such as “Follow the Drinkin’ Gourd,” “Wade in the Water” and “Steal Away to Jesus” contain “code” referring to escape to the free states of the North, Hall told the audience
“From the bitter times of slavery, through Reconstruction, Jim Crow, the Civil Rights Movement, and right up to the present, Negro Spirituals have remained relevant, expressing longing and hope for a better world,” she said.
Perhaps most famously, slaves communicated secret messages through spirituals.
It was a way to bypass the slave masters who would be listening in on their conversations, according to Sandra Jean Graham, author of “Spirituals and the Birth of a Black Entertainment Industry.”
The associate professor of ethnomusicology at Babson College told writer Tara Yarlagadda in 2020 that they sang through coded songs to provide instructions that would allow them to escape to the North and to freedom, particularly on the Underground Railroad.
“Harriet Tubman famously used ‘Go Down, Moses’ to signal that she was nearby and ready to conduct people to the North, and she used ‘Wade in the Water’ to direct her ‘passengers’ toward a river if bloodhounds were on their trail,” said Graham.
Black Music Scholar, a website dedicated to the research in and history of music important to the African-American community members, points to the relevance of Negro Spirituals today.
“It allows them to connect with the history of bondage that their ancestors experienced. The spirituals are the foundation of some of the commonly known genres we use today such as jazz, blues, and R&B,” it said.
It also pointed out that the influence on gospel songs.
“When traditional and solo gospel became prominent in the 20th century, many artists began to record and make popular these negro spirituals,” it said.
“Prominent black gospel singers such as Mahalia Jackson, Odetta and Etta James have all recorded various negro spiritual,” the researchers pointed out.
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation’s Penny Hall, however, pointed the enduring underlying reason that these songs remain relevant over centuries.
“The thing I love the most about spirituals is that they are a spiritual link,” she said.
“They are a living expression of the feelings and ideas of the people who created them. And the spirits of those people reach across the years and touch our spirits as we sing their songs,” Hall told the group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.