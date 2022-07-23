NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Town Council voted Monday night to put the fate of potential marijuana businesses in the hands of voters this November.
With member Kerry McKay absent due to illness, the council voted unanimously to give local voters the choice of whether the town should allow businesses to legally sell marijuana. If the council failed to recommend that approach, the door would be open to legalized pot sales that meet state and local laws or ordinances.
This decision, however, will allow voters to reject any sale of recreational marijuana within the town.
“I think it’s good that it is going to the voters and that the people will decide,” said Town Council President Greg Mancini in an interview after the vote.
Town councils in Narragansett and South Kingstown voted unanimously earlier last month to add the question to their respective November 8 ballots for town-wide elections.
The legislation calls for a 20-percent tax rate, split up into the seven-percent sales tax, a new 10-percent cannabis tax, and a three-percent tax by the municipality where the marijuana is sold.
Many residents recently responded to an informal social media poll about whether voters or the Town Council should decide whether to allow cannabis shops in North Kingstown. The majority favored voters making the decision.
For instance, Jennifer Ann wrote, ”Let the town people vote. That’s why we have the voting process. Unfortunately, I am worried that too many people will be closed-minded and picture people walking the streets stoned.”
Matthew B. McCoy, a Democrat-endorsed town council candidate, wrote, “I believe that the best approach would be to have the voters decide. Personally, I am not in favor of having marijuana dispensaries in North Kingstown. I think that the cons outweigh the pros for having this type of business in town.”
One person, Jessie Keenan, pointed to the town earning extra revenue and said a decision by voters may help.
Ernest Almonte, executive director of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, said that he expects many of Rhode Island’s 39 cities and towns to put this cannabis question on the November ballot.
The Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association has expressed concern that the drug remains dangerous in some environments and that there is no reliable test for impaired drivers using marijuana.
Without one, prosecution is more difficult under the state’s DUI laws, police officials have said, adding that offenders could create unsafe driving conditions on local streets and highways.
In other business at the council’s Monday meeting, Town Manager Ralph Mollis said that his staff expects a report in October on ways to address short-term rentals that have become a concern to residents and town officials.
Noise, traffic and certain safety concerns are prompting officials to look at this issue with the rentals, Mancini and Mollis said.
Regarding short-term rentals, Mancini said that officials at the moment have no accurate count of the number of people using short-term rentals to earn income. These include online advertising through sites such as Airbnb and Verbo.
Landlords doing these rentals may also be skirting the required lodging taxes.
State law requires a hotel tax of 5%, which is split up into segments of 45% to the tourism districts, 25% to the state, 25% to the town or city in which the hotel is located and 5% to the Providence Convention and Visitors Bureau (PCVB).
He also said that the state Department of Transportation has begun resurfacing Route 1A, Boston Neck Road. The work will begin along Route 2/South County Trail from Route 102 to the Pawcatuck River.
Work will continue for the remainder of the construction season through December 15 and re-started next spring along Boston Neck Road/Route 1A from Beach Street to the Sprague Bridge.
He said that he expects a combination of alternating one-lane alternating passes and maintaining two lanes, but without any detours.
Mollis also said that DOT will be scheduling a temporary closing of the Davisville Railroad Bridge on Devils Foot Road.
“As you know this bridge is structurally deficient. The bridge sits above active train tracks and must be fully closed to perform repairs. Construction will begin this summer,” he said. Detours due to the bridge closing will happen next spring with the bridge re-opening in 2023, possibly in the fall.
