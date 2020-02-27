SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A federal grant may help the all-volunteer Union Fire District, which serves most of South Kingstown, to avoid ever needing its own 911 call for emergency volunteers.
The district has been awarded $442,000 in federal funds to increase retention and numbers — before there is a problem — in its all-volunteer corps of people who turn out in heat, snow, ice and hurricanes to help others.
“We just know that 10 years ago we had more firefighters than we have now. So, we don’t want to wait until it drops down to 50 to put a push on to get more people,” said Chief Steven Pinch about the 80-member fire department and reasons they sought the funds.
A national shortage of volunteers has sparked this local fire department to prevent a fire before it starts. The grant will be used during the next four years to increase participation and make volunteering more attractive with better incentives.
In addition, Pinch announced that the department recently re-opened its Tower Hill Road fire station that had been closed for nearly a year, as major renovations were done as part of the district’s efforts to modernize its stations, service apparatus and training programs.
The $1.4 million rehab project included a 700-square-foot addition plus major renovations to the entire building, mechanicals and landscaping, fire officials said. A grand opening for the public to visit the building is planned for late spring.
Recruiting Volunteers
The problem of disappearing volunteers in society was examined in a 2018 University of Maryland study, “Where are America’s Volunteers?” It found that since 2005 the national volunteer rate has declined from 28.8 percent to a 15-year low of 24.9 percent in 2015.
The study, which analyzed activities of people age 16 and older in all 50 states, also found that if the volunteer rate had not declined at all between 2004 and 2015, over 9.8 million more Americans would have volunteered in 2015.
It also discussed the personal benefits of donating time.
“Volunteering has long been recognized as an influential activity for creating productive and engaged citizens and has been seen to help strengthen communities and help volunteers themselves,” according to the study.
“Volunteers help build a community’s social capital by working together with their neighbors, finding ways to cooperate and compromise, and becoming more aware and understanding of each of our differences,” it said.
Pinch also accented these issues found in the study and pointed out that the department has a philosophy of keeping ahead of issues that could become problems.
Town Manager Robert Zarnetske of South Kingstown said, “Today, the challenges of modern life continue to make it hard for people to volunteer even when they want to do so.”
He praised Pinch for being pro-active early in seeking out new volunteer recruits and attempting to avoid any future problems.
“The challenge we face is that more people work out of town than used to be the case, so they aren’t available during the day and they’re also pressed for time because of demands of commuting,” he said.
“So, the chief is right to trying to let folks know we need them now as much as ever. The town is committed to helping the fire departments and our volunteer firefighters,” he said.
Pinch said that in the instance of recruiting and keeping volunteers, the federal grant provides a four-year stream of funds that are outside of the Union Fire District budget.
The money is paying for a recruitment coordinator, marketing outreach and education about the benefits of becoming a volunteer firefighter and a financial monitoring service to oversee the planning and award of increased stipends for volunteers.
The recruitment coordinator’s duties include overseeing the education and awareness efforts that are outlined in the district advertising for a consultant to help with marketing.
The consultant would create a recruitment brochure, plan direct marketing and educational campaigns, propose and run recruitment and retention-related events, oversee the development of various public relations activities and assist with social media and website promotions.
The marketing program will also aim to enhance the current junior firefighter program, which is open to teenagers 16 and older and includes an annual firefighter academy.
A target in each of the four years of the grant cycle is to drive student interest at South Kingstown High School as well as those home schooled or in other surrounding schools.
The academy program will include programs about becoming a volunteer firefighter, the responsibilities and the benefits, a tour of the training grounds, fire stations, truck and equipment demonstrations and opportunities to talk with long-time volunteers about their reasons for involvement.
The deadline is March 5 for submitting marketing consultant proposals for a $29,000 bid that covers four years of that work. The marketing funds are part of the larger federal grant called SAFER, Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response.
It was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter-interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained front line firefighters available in their communities.
Zarnetske said that more than 15 years ago he helped draft the federal grant when he was lead staff assistant to former U.S. Sen. Christopher J. Dodd of Connecticut.
“We intentionally designed the act to ensure that volunteer departments would be able to use grant resources for recruitment and retention efforts because we recognized that volunteer departments were under stress back then,” Zarnetske said this week.
Both Zarnetske and Pinch said that this effort does not signal or indicate a need for an all-paid career volunteer fire department in town.
“We don’t have shortage of first responders,” Zarnetske said affirmatively. “We do have a shortage of awareness and Chief Pinch is making sure more people know about the training they can receive and the rewards they can realize by joining the ranks our firefighter volunteers.”
Pinch said that stations do not have any response time problems. He pointed to safeguards, such as encouraging people to stay at night, having a strong mutual aid compact with surrounding towns and placing a rotating person every day at one of the department’s eight stations.
“The goal for us is to draw people in, have them there, because we want the truck to be able to go when the call comes in,” he said.
He pointed out that volunteers must be a minimum of 16 years-old, but there are no other age restrictions and all genders are welcome.
“There is a job for everybody,” he said. “What a lot of people think about joining a volunteer fire department is that ‘I have to go into a burning building, I have to climb a 105-foot ladder, “ but many non-hazardous duties are also available, he said.
He also said that there are associate memberships through which people go to meetings, dinners, offer assistance in other ways and cement the social-community anchor of being a member.
He said that membership creates good personal friendships with people from many diverse backgrounds and develop connections that reach beyond fire calls and into their personal or family lives.
Zarnetske added, “They build and preserve community. You can’t put a price on the shared values and civic spirit that springs from a volunteer fire department.
Tower Hill Station Renovated
In March 2019 the fire district closed the Tower Hill station on Route 1 to start $1.4 million in planned renovations.
The station is key to responding to the Middlebridge and Indian Lake areas as well as commercial properties along Route 1, Pinch pointed out.
The station houses a pumper, brush fire truck, rescue boat and supplies necessary firefighting equipment, such as protective clothing, breathing apparatus, tools, ladders and other materials.
The renovations, which brought the 1962 building to current building code requirements, improved interior design for more uses than considered in the late 1950s when this building was planned.
They also improved parking bays to accommodate current modern-sized fire apparatus, which are much larger and more robust than the trucks manufactured nearly 60 years ago.
Among the new features is a refurbished meeting room that previously did double-duty and was crammed with office furniture, kitchen appliances and a half-bathroom.
Other improvements included a new roof, windows, siding, heating system, electrical components, automatic diesel generator, underground septic area, front asphalt, sprinkler system, restrooms, and sleeping quarters to accommodate four firefighters when weather or other responsibilities require them to remain at the station overnight.
Pinch said that the renovations were needed for the same reasons a recruitment program is needed -- the department must stay ahead of issues that could become problems.
It’s like protecting against a fire before it becomes an inferno causing extensive damage, he said, adding it’s all about prevention.
“There’s nothing better than helping neighbors you live with when on their worst day you can get them out of a bad situation,” he said.
