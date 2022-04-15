JAMESTOWN, R.I. — Viktoriia Pinchuk and her two children raced down stairs to an underground garage – that became a shelter – amid sirens and loud whistles from bombs falling before the inevitable explosions.
This had become a daily experience for these Ukrainian residents living in the southwestern port city of Odessa. Their bodies filled with what seemed like an intravenous solution of adrenaline was pumped into their arms, they said.
Even now, despite arriving in Rhode Island just under two weeks ago with the help of a Jamestown military reserves colonel, it’s still not over. Familiar sounds make them cringe and remember once more their horrific experiences just eight weeks ago when Russian forces invaded their country, they said.
“It started at 5 a.m. in Odessa and the bombs were getting very close to our house. I was worried that we would be shot by the Russians,” Viktoriia said, remembering the home she and her family shared in that city with her husband, a Ukrainian Navy officer.
Tears welled up in her eyes. Her black hair shifted to the side as she tried to wipe the drip down her face. Her voice broke apart in the quiet of her Jamestown house where birds chirped outside and they now live as refugees while her husband continues to lead fighters in the ongoing war.
Along the street in Jamestown where they are settling into a small donated cottage, a mix of different houses, some Old Victorian, line the dead-end street. It’s a contrast, she said, to her Ukrainian city where there are now bombed out and fire-ravaged homes.
It’s also a country with destroyed streets, dead bodies found as common as trash and the daily blaring of air raid sirens signaling residents to seek immediate shelter to just save their lives, she said.
“It’s not a normal life in the Ukraine now. It’s a crazy life,” the 45-year-old mother and wife said in a mix of English and her native language that was interpreted by her daughter, Yana, 22, as Viktoriia’s 10-year-old son, Sasha, looked on. They all came together on April 4 to Rhode Island.
Despite having worries gone for her and her children’s safety, she said, the whine of a jet flying overhead to T.F. Green Airport, thumping sounds from propellers on large airborne Rhode Island National Guard cargo planes in their military olive green and even helicopters trigger their fears.
Police, ambulance or fire truck sirens bring the impulse to run to their make-shift bomb shelter that was just a concrete garage under their home and never built for war.
It is coupled with uncertainty, she said, about whether she and her children will ever see again the husband and father who is still in Ukraine fighting in the war.
It is their second time coming to Rhode Island. Her husband – whose name is being withheld for security reasons because of caution for his safety – once spent 11 months at Newport’s U.S. Naval War College. The family came with him.
Erik Brine, a Jamestown town official, a U.S. Air Force Reserves colonel and pilot and University of Rhode Island military defense specialist, met them three years ago.
At the naval war college, Brine was attached to a special program for visiting top officers from other countries. He met the Ukrainian officer and the two became friends. Then a text came about a month ago.
“The bombs have started falling and the destruction has happened. Please take care of my family,” Brine recalled it saying.
What started with this simple text message became a twisted escape from a war zone. They needed to leave by crossing borders, getting hosted by people in other countries taking them into homes and obtaining U.S. immigration approvals to enter the United States – a process that first was set for August until Brine worked to have bumped up to late March.
For Jana, studying medicine at a university in Kharkov, some distance from the family’s home in Odessa, she said that fear took over her life in late February as the Russian invasion began.
“I remember two times I was ready to die. The airplanes were flying so close to my head. I heard the whistle (from dropping bombs approaching a target) and then the ground and the buildings started shaking,” she said about the first attack by the Russians this time.
“We had to dive on the floor at school with our clothes and shoes and just stay there until it stopped and then look for someplace else to go,” she said. “I cried all day. I was worried that I’d be shot by the Russians and (also) my family,” she said.
Yana explained she had ample reason for that fear. A bus carrying students and others away from her university town was stopped by Russian soldiers. She said that soldiers opened fire on those aboard as some passengers escaped and others were killed.
A friend on the bus was “totally covered in blood, in shock,” Yana remembered seeing in a video of her. She has not heard from the friend since.
Back at home in Odessa, Viktoriia said, she and Sasha would run to the concrete underground garage as they heard the roar of planes overhead that carried the bombs and that might turn them from survivors into victims.
At times, Viktoriia had to go out for food. Yana had given her elementary-school aged brother, Sasha, instructions for putting on a coat, shoes or boots when air raid sirens sounded and then hide in the bunker-like garage or bathroom.
If he had to escape alone because his mother didn’t come back, they showed him how to get to a border with a safe-harboring county and gave him a written note to identify him to others, Jana said. Sasha looked at her quietly as she told the story.
“I took only my dog and ran to the bathroom,” he said after a moment.
As Brine worked with others in the United States and abroad, eventually Viktoriia was joined by Yana, and together with Sasha, they left Odessa by car for a day-long and dangerous trip – because of Russian bombing – for the border country Moldova.
They took only two suitcases filled with clothes, shoes and other belongings for everyone and also a few backpacks. The family dog, Holly, a 13-pound terrier mix, also went with them.
After one day in Moldova, then spent another day on the road for Romania and the home of Romanian naval officer who is a friend of Brine’s. They remained there for three weeks until receiving various immigration approvals to come to Rhode Island. They had to leave their dog behind with Brine’s friend in Romania.
“In the first car trip, they faced any number of possible bombings from Russian forces, but were somewhat out of the way of the ground war happening in another part of the country,” Brine said.
It was a trip that even her husband with his military connections was unable to provide for safe passage.
Viktoriia, Jana and Sasha said they think hourly about the husband and father left behind in the bombardment of war. Sometimes long stretches can happen between communication with him, leaving them anxious and wondering – until a message finally arrives – whether he’s dead or alive.
With him nearly 5,700 miles away – a 10-hour plane flight – they sense a very long distance, yet feel close because the bonds of war tie them all together.
Their rent-free, one-bedroom, guest home in Jamestown is owned by Jack and Betty Hubbard. Some local organizers, also helping the family, asked the Hubbards if they would donate the cottage for a while.
“We wanted to help them. We once put up Turkish refugees who came to Rhode Island and didn’t want to return because of persecution,” said both Hubbards.
Betty looked over at the red barn-style building. Alongside are neat gardens with flowers just about to bloom. In the air one morning this past weekend was only the sound of a circular saw cutting boards for a patio repair.
“We are lucky to be here and for Erik,” Viktoriia said. “But, I fear for all the children in the Ukraine,” she said, hugging Sasha, who has started school locally, sitting next to her on a couch.
Looking was Yana, who is continuing her medical studies online. A gentle breeze blew off the harbor between Jamestown and Newport where the naval military training facility teaches the strategy of war for those trying to win it, but not for those simply trying to survive its destruction.
“It’s quiet here,” Yana said about all the sudden changes, “but it’s all still so scary.”
