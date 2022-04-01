SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Members of the public had mixed opinions Monday on a plan to build an EMS facility at the corner of Post and Ministerial Roads on a lot owned by the South Kingstown Land Trust.
They spoke at a Town Council work session on the proposal, which would see the land trust sell half of a one-acre parcel in Perryville for use as a two-bay garage for vehicles. The facility also would have eight bunks and parking spaces.
Kim Kelly and her husband own property adjacent to the land trust parcel. Her parents, original owners of the home with a large bay window, still live there.
“Being in their 70s, they’re not really unhappy about the prospect of having an EMT in their back yard,” she said. But there are concerns.
“We’re concerned about our visibility when we look out that large bay window,” she said. “For the past 40 years, we’ve seen a wide open field.”
Kelly also said her family has questions about noise and light pollution in the area, as well as some past groundwater contamination in the 1980s.
EMS Chief Craig Stanley said the ambulances would not activate their sirens pulling out of the bay, waiting instead until they pull onto Route 1.
Stanley and EMS officials have argued a station is needed in that area to reduce response times, especially in the face of the elevated call volume they’ve seen in the last several years.
Susan Brown said she researched deeds by land preservationist Helena Hope Gammell, a founding member of the land trust.
“She was a determined environmentalist and naturalist long before those two terms became popular,” Brown said.
Gammell bought the parcel on Ministerial Road in 1992 for $75,000, Brown said. Gammell then gifted the parcel and another parcel to the land trust in 2002 “for consideration paid.”
“When she speaks of consideration paid, she’s not asking for any money; she’s asking that those two lots be kept natural and preserved,” Brown said. “There’s nothing in these documents that say the parcels may be sold or developed.”
Gammell, who had been ill, died on the date that the two parcels were deeded to the land trust, Brown said. She also argued that the trust is asking too little – $10,000 – for a parcel worth $75,000 when sold 30 years ago.
“Wouldn’t (Gammell) be horrified to see this parcel of quiet nature be filled with the gargantuan public safety buildings of today and parked cars,” she said.
Resident Bill McCusker lives about a half-mile from the site, and supports construction.
“I understand the needs of the community and also that the land trust protects 3,000 acres,” he said. “If the land trust didn’t do what they do, this facility probably would’ve been needed 20 years ago. As much as you want to preserve areas, you’re still going to need to protect the people who live in these areas.”
Some residents asked if the town could simply use more ambulances at existing stations, or said the residential lot is unbuildable.
Stanley said adding more vehicles doesn’t solve the “geography” problem of the time the trucks need to reach a call.
Others said the lot is the exact right spot for an EMS facility, giving vehicles easy and quick access in all directions.
Roberta Mulholland said the council has dismissed the initial plan to put the EMS facility at the site of the Matunuck fire station.
“It fit there. It was environmentally better,” she said. A few vocal abutters, she said, seemed to have the resources to scuttle that plan.
“A lot of us wanted it there. But there seems to be an elitism that people on the south side of Route 1 think they are entitled to a little bit more,” she said, and implored the council to visit the agricultural site and historic homes around the Ministerial Road property.
“We need to respect the history of this town,” she said.
EMS facilities are able to be built in residential zones, Town Planner James Rabbitt said. However, the council might need to re-zone the lot in order to include dimensional setbacks, he said.
“That is a public process. It would still require approvals from Planning … or Zoning, for any zoning permits associated with construction of the building.”
The project also would need permits from the state Departments of Transportation and Environmental Management.
“This is not the end of the process, it is the beginning,” Rabbitt said.
