A new report recommends legislators codify the public’s right to access Rhode Island’s shoreline at a distance measured as the high tide line plus 10 feet. This change forms the basis for a new bill co-sponsored by Rep. Blake Filippi earlier this week that, if passed, would likely lead to a lengthy legal battle with local homeowners who say the rule unfairly diminishes the value of their property. Should legislation defining shoreline access prioritize the rights of land owners or the rights of RI residents? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

