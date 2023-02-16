NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The town of Narragansett issued a demolition order for the former Lighthousee Inn in Galilee, across the street from the Block Island Ferry, Town Manager James R. Tierney said on Monday.
PRI X, LLC, of Cranston – which is a Foreign Limited Liability Company – has 30 days to appeal the arrangement, the town manager said.
Tierney added, the town will not be paying to have the building taken down.
“It’s not going to cost us anything, we’re not doing it,” Tierney said.
Tierney added, it is town officials’ “legal opinion” that it is PRI X’s obligation to have the building torn down.
“That is the town’s contention. They are the owner of the building within the town limits of Narragansett and the building is unsafe,” Tierney said on Monday.
Tierney at the Town Council’s regular meeting on Feb. 6 said officials recently received a single unproven complaint about the property.
“The town staff went down to the lighthouse when there was (one) unsubstantiated complaint about squatters who were in the building,” Tierney said at the meeting.
“Officials went through the entire building,” he said. “It is properly secured now, the doors and chain linked fence around it … the conditions inside …it’s disgusting — might be the best way to describe it.”
Although it did not put a vote to its consideration, the Town Council in August 2021 discussed litigations regarding the property that was formerly the Lighthouse Inn.
The town council in that same year, requested for the state’s Attorney General’s Office investigate the lease agreement for the property.
The state at the time had owned the property and leased it to PRI X – the subsidiary of Procaccianti Group, which is a real estate development firm.
The building has long fallen into disrepair, and town officials said this violated the lease between the company and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM).
A legal memorandum contract between the DEM and PRI X, was discussed back in 2021 – which would have allowed the developer to request and oversee proposals for the future of the property.
Residents and town officials opposed this sentiment of the agreement at a state properties committee hearing in July 2021. At the time, the memorandum extended PRI X’s lease of the property for 180 days.
The building in question opened as The Dutch Inn in 1967. Its original structure and hotel served as space for residents and fishermen — but the property’s conditions worsened at the turn of the 21st century.
The property was not acquired by PRI X until 2005, when the hotel was facing bankruptcy. Few improvements were made, and the hotel eventually closed.
Developers previously proposed for the area a 500+-space parking lot, a restaurant, and a shopping plaza with added parking options. Under such a plan, the former motel would be demolished, and a small green space would be constructed to serve as public parking — at the front of the site.
Current Narragansett Town Council President Ewa Dzwierzynski, who was a councilor at the time of discussion in 2021, voiced her concerns and frustrations about such proposals for the property relating to more parking. She had described the space as an “important piece of real estate” that was “primed for economic development.
“My concern is that surface parking lots have been the No. 1 killer of the village centers in America since the advent of the automobile and we all know that,” Dzwierzynski said in 2021. “I do appreciate the special care and the detail and the nice landscape plan…but it’s not a real development plan.”
Councilors took exception to how PRI X representatives characterized the Galilee area as a whole, and questioned the compatibility of more parking space with commercial fishing. Councilors instead suggested a mixed-use concept.
Michael Voccola, who represented PRI X at a town council meeting in June of 2021, proposed a 13,000-16,000-square foot public park at the site — which would act as an entryway to the port.
However, the park would only be a part of seven percent of the total parcel — which would leave just under five acres of a “shovel-ready site,” Voccola explained at the time.
Voccola believed that the factors of state ownership of the land and the fact that the land was in a fishing port town, caused limitations in what could be developed at the site.
“It’s important to remember that this is a commercial fishing district with all of the traffic, all of the smells, all of the unpleasantness that goes with an industrial-size fishing area,” he said in 2021. “Nothing wrong with that, it’s necessary, but it certainly limits the types of things that can be done here other than additional fisherman-supporting opportunities.”
