SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — By just looking at South Kingstown’s trees, Bill Wallace can tell their ages, storms they’ve encountered and bugs or disease that make them weak or dying.
An arborist for nearly 70 years, he also has been the town’s tree warden nearly half that time. He not only knows the species and growth patterns of town trees, but the reasons some are still standing after 100 years, while others have disappeared into history.
“I’ve always said I think he knows every tree in town, especially on the old roads, not so much on the brandy-new roads because they have little bitty trees,” said his wife, Barbara “Babs” Wallace who is often the voice on the phone when a call for assistance comes.
Wallace is the person who guides decisions about taking down or keeping trees on public right-of-ways, roads and some town properties. He also watches out for potential hazards when limbs could knock down power lines, especially those buzzing with energy for life-saving machines in health care centers and homes.
He’s well-known through his private business, Wallace Tree Service, headquartered in his home on wooded Ministerial Road, a few miles off the neatly paved and well-traveled Route 1.
In his more than six decades living in South Kingstown, he also has been involved in various community activities, including 16 years on the town School Committee and as its chairman. In addition, he has volunteered in various community activities and at South County Hospital.
“He cares about the town, he cares about the trees,” said wife, Babs, with him looking on, giving a grin and saying little about his own reasons for dedication except that “trees are my life and this town is my life. Why wouldn’t I help both?”
State, Town Requirements
The state requires each municipality to have a tree warden whose responsibilities include the care and control of all trees and shrubs on municipal roads or grounds. Private property remains the responsibility of the owner.
The town’s own set of rules, laid out in ordinances, spell out the duties in more detail. The warden is also responsible for the management of all town forest areas, care and control of trees within town public parks and on public school grounds when requested.
The warden also assists with planting, removal, maintenance, care and management of protected trees under his control. He works with the town’s Tree Board when there is opposition to removal of a tree and assists the state when needed.
“I think three-fourths of the people in town don’t know there’s a tree warden unless you have a problem with a town tree and you find out there is,” Wallace said.
While he began exploring his interest in trees while a young man in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the desire to learn more came after his U.S. Navy service in Quonset Point, which later led him to attend the University of Rhode Island, where he earned a degree in horticulture.
However, the real test of his commitment to the profession came with a knock on the door in 1954 after Hurricane Carol brought devastation and wreckage throughout Southern New England.
Carol made landfall on Aug. 31 that year as a Category 3 storm with 100 mph winds that gusted to 135 mph. Some coastal communities in Rhode Island, from Westerly to Narragansett, were almost completely destroyed as a result of the hurricane’s powerful winds, according to the University of Rhode Island’s study of hurricanes.
In addition to strong winds, Hurricane Carol also produced an incredibly high storm surge. In total, over 4,000 homes, 3,500 automobiles and 3,000 boats were destroyed and 65 lives were lost as a result of Hurricane Carol, according to the URI study.
“Somebody showed up at the door with a piece of paper and said that I had to work for the state because I had a big chain saw,” he said.
He was one of a few people in those days who knew how to operate a heavy, gas-powered chain saw. The state mostly used hand-held cross-cut saws and axes, he added.
Kingston’s streets were crisscrossed with downed trees in every neighborhood, making most of them impassable, Wallace remembered.
“There were so many crisscrossed trees that they put me on the back of a dump truck and they would back me up to the tree and I would make a cut here and a cut there just enough to make a tunnel so they could get vehicles through them,” he said.
The Start of a Career
So began Wallace Tree Service, which he operated on weekends during the first year and until his graduation in 1955. That year he would be pressed into service again when Hurricane Diane hit, bringing even more destruction and the need for his help.
He and wife, Babs, settled in South Kingstown, which at the time was rural and sparsely populated.
“I was totally shocked,” said Babs, who also came from metropolitan Pittsburgh. “You’d go into South Kingstown and there’s be a sign on the door ‘Closed for Lunch.’ What do you mean closed for lunch?’ Another one would be ‘Gone to fire’ because many store owners belonged to the volunteer fire department.”
“I’d just never heard of such a thing. What do you mean they’ve gone to the fire. Where’s the fire?” she asked with a laugh.
But the rural community became their home where they raised a family and anchored his business. In 1985 after 17 years on the school committee, Bill Wallace decided he wanted to put some of his expertise to work as the town’s tree warden and sought the appointed post.
The South Kingstown Town Council, which designates the warden and pays a monthly stipend, has each year since renewed his appointment. As the years have gone by, he said he has seen change in the community and its association with trees, which can friends and foe of homeowners.
For example, climate changes have affected tree growth, whether it’s more heat in the summer and lack or water or more water from snow or rain that disrupts the root system, he said.
“You cannot broadspec all the trees, most of them don’t have the same problems all together. Some have insects that bother them, sometimes it’s pathological or drivers don’t pay attention to the low branches and a bus or big truck hits them,” he said, noting more cars and trucks travel local roads today as development has spread throughout the town.
Age and storms, though, are still the big threats to many trees, he said. When rough weather hits, trees suffer the consequences, he said.
“For example, the bulk of trees around Wakefield Village are big Norway maples, 80 to 100 years old. They don’t go much beyond 120 years old providing there are not problems,” he said.
For those trees that must be sawed down, often because of a threat to a power line, sometimes there’s opposition from nearby homeowners, he pointed out. He needs to “post” on the tree its planned removal and give the adjacent property owners opportunity for a town hearing to contest it.
There are more of these kinds of initial reactions to removal today than years ago, he said.
“I tell them you don’t know who is on that line serving you (and also if someone is) on life support,” he said, recalling a recent situation on Kenyon Avenue after a damaged tree threatened the main power line into South County Hospital.
Reasoning with town residents who oppose taking down a tree, whether for environmental reasons or property enhancement desires, usually works to resolve their concerns, he said.
“When people look up the paperwork, see that all reviews have been done, they usually will drop their opposition,” he said.
Then there’s the other side of the matter, said wife, Babs.
“Sometimes people will call here and complain and complain ‘Why don’t you take that tree down,’ and I’ll say because it doesn’t need to come down,” she said.
His son, William, who also operates the tree service with his father, said, “He acts as a voice for the trees, preserving and saving the trees when possible with corrective measures to help maintain the look and character of the town.”
The value of his experience is a tremendous benefit to the town, said both Town Manager Robert Zarnetske and town Public Services Director Jon Schock. The tree warden works for both of these officials as well as the town council.
“He’s been around here a long time. He is someone who has a personal and up-close understanding,” said Zarnetske.
Schock praised him for both his knowledge as an arborist and personal commitment to the town.
“Bill possesses a significant institutional memory of town history and governance, which provides a unique perspective in fulfilling his duties as the town’s tree warden,” he said,
For Wallace, it’s something that keeps him going every day.
“I love the tree business. Every day is different, every site is different, you meet different people every day,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.