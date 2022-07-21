NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Demolition of the old Lighthouse Inn building for redevelopment of the land it sits on will now have to wait until after the state completes a hazardous materials study.
The Department of Environmental Management announced July 15 that it was hitting pause on any activity regarding the former hotel, which began as the Dutch Inn, until it could hire a contractor to perform the hazardous building materials assessment.
DEM Director Terry Gray said doing so would allow the DEM to “better quantify” the costs of demolition of the building. Lessee PRI X – a partnership between large real estate company Procaccianti Companies and Paolino Properties – has left the structure vacant and allowed it to slide into disrepair over several years, critics charge.
Fencing keeps the public away, though at least one person breached it recently to spray graffiti on a window of the building.
“This assessment will determine the presence and extent of hazardous materials, including potentially asbestos, which would need to be addressed for either demolition or redevelopment of the building and/or site,” Gray said.
Additionally, the state will not make any changes to the existing lease of the site until after the study is completed.
“Consideration of any changes to the leases at the site will be suspended until this assessment is completed and an accurate estimate of the cost of remediation is available,” Gray said.
Gray expects the assessment to take 90 days to complete, once a firm is hired and under contract. The move essentially pushes the Galilee issue out of the election cycle and to late this year or early 2023.
“DEM will share the results of this analysis with Narragansett Town officials and post it on our website for public review when it is available,” Gray said.
Narragansett Town Council member Ewa Dzwierzynski in a statement said the state is not immune to local zoning laws.
“I’m dismayed to learn RIDEM wants to ‘turn the volume down’ with regard to their botched redevelopment of an important five-acre parcel in the Port of Galilee,” she said.
Dzwierzynski noted the Lighthouse Inn has been the site of local protests and town outrage, and took aim at Gov. Dan McKee, claiming McKee wants to tamp down the issue in an election year.
“I have no intention of turning the volume down,” she said. “Moving forward, we intend to enforce local land use ordinances and hold the state accountable. To date, no special use permits have ever been requested for use as a parking lot, nor has anything ever come before local planning and zoning for the Lighthouse Inn site as required in the Galilee Special District ordinance.”
Procaccianti continues to lease the five-acre site from DEM and uses the lion’s share of the property for parking — a lucrative venture in an area where summer tourists seek parking to use the Block Island ferry.
Earlier this year, DEM rejected three proposals to redevelop the site, including one by the town for a hotel and event space. PRI X proposed to demolish most, but not all, of the existing hotel and maintain the single-level front section which faces Great Island Road.
Instead the DEM has allowed two of the three lots to remain as parking and plans to tear down the defunct hotel on the third lot. DEM called the move “a way forward” to make the property more attractive to prospective investors.
DEM also moved to re-negotiate its lease with PRI X to use the other two rear parcels for parking.
According to Dzwierzynski, DEM plans to offer PRI X a 19-year lease on the two parking lot parcels. It requires a special use permit by local zoning and approval by the State Properties Committee. The previous lease expired Feb. 28.
The DEM noted that commercial fishing landings rebounded strongly in 2021 over 2020, rising by 31 percent and totaling $103 million in dockside price.
The agency also pointed to a joint Commercial Fisheries Research Foundation-URI study showing Galilee accounts for more than 4,300 jobs and $420 million in statewide economic impact.
Dzwierzynski said she expects demolition and hazardous material abatement to “easily” cost the state more than $500,000.
“Taxpayers should not be on the hook for this,” she said. “Based on the timing, this seems to be a stall tactic during political season, and I call on everyone to amplify our concerns.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.