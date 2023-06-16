PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The vehicles of The Prout School’s senior parents and friends on Sunday spilled out of the Cathedral of Saints Peter & Paul’s parking lot and wrapped around Dave Gavitt Way, down Washington Street in Providence.
But the Crusader community made do. They were used to it. It was just like their everyday crack-of-dawn drop-off in a smaller-than-usual Prout parking lot (the space was under construction for most of the school year). Another tight squeeze into a spot before running inside to work. Another game of Tetris.
Downstairs, just below the church, stood all 99 of Prout’s soon-to-be graduates — just 20 minutes away from shining as the stars of the school’s 55th annual commencement.
“I can’t wait to hear the organ,” Brooklyn Manfredi said. “I’m looking forward to the organ.”
Next to Manfredi stood Sophia Fogarty who was experiencing a mix of emotions.
Some of the seniors were thinking ahead.
Looking into the unknown. The uncertainty of what life will look like in a couple of months.
“I think this is like, the last part of this chapter and I think for me it’s like, moving on to the next,” Fogarty said. “It’s getting to me. I know I’m gonna cry.”
Others said it felt surreal, after spending half of their high school career learning through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a wild four years,” Noah Slitt said. “It’s crazy it’s gone by so fast.”
The students on Sunday spoke highly of their teachers and advisors. Fogarty thanked Prout’s Director of Guidance, Mary Hoyt, adding she will miss her support.
“She literally helped me graduate,” Fogarty said. “I thought I wasn’t gonna graduate … she would make appointments after hours and I’d work with her — for hours on end. I’m in National Honors Society now. It was great.”
Each name-call at the diploma ceremony featured a brief resume for each senior, highlighting their accomplishments at Prout.
Prior to the presentation of the diplomas, Gabriella Lamendola addressed the church, welcoming everyone to the cathedral on behalf of her class.
Lamendola said she was blessed to experience a “fine education” within a “close-knit community.”
“I would like to thank all the students, parents and faculty members who made my time at Prout such an incredible and enriching experience,” she said. “Like many of my classmates, I started out in a state of uncertainty and a fear of branching out. When beginning my time at Prout, I was timid, insecure and filled with self-doubt that plagued me constantly.”
Lamendola added, over the course of her time at Prout, she learned how to open up to new opportunities, and to let go of rigid expectations.
“Wherever life takes us, and whatever challenges faced, we can succeed,” she said.
Valedictorian Cara Eaton, who is heading for Duke in the fall, led her class in the tassel ceremony.
“Few of us know what we’re really doing, yet we keep fumbling through our aspirations, relationships and duties, and will end up where we need to be,” Eaton said.
Salutatorian Maya Madison, who will attend Williams College, delivered the class’s farewell speech.
“For those of you who do not know, I am Jewish,” Madison said. “I know. Imagine my surprise when I realized my dream high school was a Catholic school.”
Madison in her speech stressed the importance of looking someone in the eyes. A Prout student at the time Madison was looking for her next school as an incoming freshman, took the time to look her in the eyes and make her feel welcomed.
A few weeks ago, a freshman told Madison that the tour she gave him is what encouraged him to choose Prout.
“It is this kind of full-circle moment that makes this school special,” Madison said. “Students learn throughout their four years here, to give back to others what was once given to them … I truly believe many of you will be leaders someday … however, in my eyes this kind of leadership is only one version of making a difference. Post-graduation, please remember, that if you ever feel stuck or insecure, you can move mountains at any moment with the simple gesture of looking someone in the eyes.”
