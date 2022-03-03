SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Boards and commissions will make their own decisions, for now, about whether to hold meetings in person or remotely in South Kingstown.
The Town Council unanimously approved a resolution that gives a majority of each town board or commission its own say in the matter.
“I think we should give them the flexibility to make the decision on their own,” Council President Rory McEntee said.
In January, Gov. Dan McKee issued an order allowing members of public bodies to participate in meetings remotely. It also required public bodies that choose to hold in-person meetings to provide alternative means of public access.
A new order from McKee on Feb. 18 and effective until March 19 changed the conditions. It requires a board provide alternative access to a meeting only when the meeting is either hybrid or fully remote.
The previous order required alternative public access regardless of the meeting’s status.
The order defines a hybrid meeting as one in which some members of the public body and/or some members of the public are attending remotely.
If a public body meets in person but chooses to allow remote access for at least some members of the public, the meeting will be considered a hybrid meeting, and all members of the public must be provided an option for remote access.
Public bodies meeting fully in person aren’t obligated to provide remote access, but may provide it if they wish.
Some on the council want the town’s boards and commissions to keep the ability to hold remote meetings.
“A lot of people who serve are volunteers who are uncomfortable meeting in person,” council member Deb Bergner said.
Solicitor Amy Goins said the council can direct boards to meet in whatever manner it feels is appropriate.
Meanwhile, the town is looking at buying more equipment to facilitate such remote meetings, but there’s no firm timetable on when that might happen.
“They’ve researched, brought vendors in and assessed the council chambers,” Interim Town Manager Theresa Murphy said. “That is on a long list of priority items within the IT department.”
Also Monday, Murphy informed the council that the state COVID-19 test site at South Road School would close on March 31.
“That is when the lease with the town ends for that location as a COVID testing site,” Murphy said.
The South Road school opened as a COVID testing site in December 2020 and then also provided vaccinations to those age 75 and older last year before eventually becoming a testing-only location.
It drew visits from Gov. Dan McKee and was frequently packed with visitors last fall when the omicron variant surged.
The next closest COVID test site is at the Wickford train station.
“Most of those sites will be open by appointment for folks who are experiencing COVID-19,” Murphy said.
South Kingstown has a supply of free at-home COVID-19 tests for residents, available at Town Hall, the recreation center, senior center, libraries and neighborhood guild.
