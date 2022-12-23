SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Rory McEntee, 30, watched the town hall light up and with it the start of a celebration marking a time long before he was born.
More than just a holiday, this is the start of marking the town of South Kingstown’s 300th Anniversary. In McEntee, it evoked a sense of both reverence for what came before him and citizens’ responsibility to lead the town into its next century.
“This year-long celebration will provide an opportunity to remind residents of the past historical events that have formed the town we know today,” said McEntee, who is town council president.
“It is also a good time to look forward and set goals that ensure we pass along to the generations to come to a community to be proud of,” he added.
On Sunday the town held a town-hall lighting ceremony that had the dual purpose of kicking off myriad celebrations to mark the 1723 incorporation of the Town of South Kingstown and split from North Kingstown.
In 1674, a tract known as Kingstown or “Kings Towne” existed and that date was used to establish North Kingstown’s founding and it would be considered the oldest of the two.
“We will be ‘Celebrating the Spirit of South Kingstown’ by commemorating its’ past…(but) the town’s history started long before 1723 and includes the many contributions of the indigenous people as well,” he pointed out.
The town has a rich and tragic history involving the Narragansett Indian Tribe which had campsites throughout the town and in various parts along its saltwater shores. Native American burial sites and artifacts are sometimes found during construction projects and also have protected status in certain parts of town.
The history also includes The Great Swamp Fight or the Great Swamp Massacre, a crucial battle fought during King Philip’s War between the colonial militia of New England and the Narragansett people in December 1675, according to various records.
It was fought near the villages of Kingston and West Kingston in the Colony of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations. The combined force of the New England militia included 150 Pequots, and they inflicted a huge number of Narragansett casualties, including many hundred women and children.
The town’s celebration will also honor the many other cultural and historical developments within its several villages. These include the storied Hazard family and its contributions, mills to support the local economy, the now-gone Narragansett Pier Railroad and other markers in the town’s history.
“These events will remind us where we came from and guide us in determining our direction in the future. As community leaders it is always good to look to the past and reflect on the positive and the negative and learn from both,” McEntee said.
Andrew Nurse, a historian writing on the “Active History, History Matters,” website, noted the idea McEntee raised, about reviving or even creating a collective community conscience about itself and the culture in which people inherit by living in a specific town or city.
Local residents and historians “can approach local historical celebrations in a meaningful way by seeing them as an opportunity to have a conversation about history, its meanings, and its connections to the present. In having that conversation we will, I think, find a ready audience,” he said.
One long-time local historian is Rudi Hempe of Narragansett and former editor for over 40 years of weekly newspapers serving South Kingstown, Narragansett, North Kingstown and elsewhere in South County.
He remarked that history is often passed down from one generation to the next, but significant changes in South Kingstown — and the rest of South County in previous years — may be leaving a current population unaware of the town’s past.
“Many of today’s residents are new to South Kingstown and Narragansett…modern highways made the area grow and of course wealthy out-of-towners from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut saw bargains in real estate during the Pandemic,” he said.
Accenting that kind of observation that Hempe made, Town Council member Mike Marran said, “In the rush of daily life, we forget we are all tied to each other and the past.”
The town isn’t content to celebrate its 300th anniversary with a mere day or weekend, but planned a YEAR of events, author Liz Boardman recently wrote about the celebration in South County Magazine, a sister publication of the Independent.
They include a parade, a new art installation, an arts festival, student art exhibits, historical talks and a special website, a bonfire, live music, and celebrations of South Kingstown’s three Medal of Honor recipients. And that’s just a start.
Joanne Esposito, chairwoman of the town’s 300th Anniversary Steering Committee, said, “Hallmark anniversaries like 25th, 50th, centennials, etc. give a chance to pause, to reflect to look at the years and what happened.”
Town Council member Patricia Alley, reaching to the past and projecting into the future, added, “This is what it is all about: The memories we make in the next year will inspire the next generation of leaders in our town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.