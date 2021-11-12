SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The state last week charged a former staff member at the Yawgoog Scout Reservation with sexually assaulting a boy under the age of 13 in 1986.
The statewide grand jury returned a sealed indictment Nov. 3 charging Richard McGrath, 58, of Charlton, Massachusetts, with one count of second-degree child molestation.
After the indictment was returned, a warrant was issued for the arrest of McGrath, who was arraigned Monday at a hearing in Washington County Superior Court.
As alleged in the indictment, the charge against McGrath stems from his actions while he was a staff member at the Yawgoog Scout Reservation, operated by the Boy Scouts of America.
McGrath was granted bail, which was set at $5,000 personal recognizance. The court also issued a no contact order between McGrath and his alleged victim as a condition of his bail. McGrath is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Jan. 4 in Washington County Superior Court.
“This office is committed, in partnership with the Rhode Island State Police, to the thorough investigation of all allegations of child sexual abuse, whether those allegations involve recent conduct or conduct dating back decades,” Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said. “Far too many children in Rhode Island are subjected to such criminal misconduct; we have brought nearly 400 cases alleging the sexual assault of a child by an adult over the past five years alone. I am grateful to the Rhode Island State Police and this office’s Special Victims Unit for their continued strong work to protect Rhode Island’s most vulnerable victims.”
Assistant Attorney General Timothy G. Healy and Special Assistant Jonathan E. Burke of the Office of the Attorney General and Detective Ian Andrade of the Rhode Island State Police are leading the investigation and prosecution of the case.
