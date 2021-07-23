NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and Rhode Island Department of Transit on July 13 awarded 22 projects, including North Kingstown’s Ryan Park, a combined total of $1.4 million in grants to support recreational trail development and improvement.
The Recreation Department received $88,000 in grants for Ryan Park to fund trail improvements including trail markers, better pedestrian crossing signage near the baseball fields, bicycle racks, trailhead improvements, kiosks, trimming and maintenance of vegetation, trail resurfacing and interpretive markers and stations to dispose of pet waste.
Additionally, the funding will also be used to incorporate a running loop in the park to be used by the North Kingstown High School boys and girls cross country teams.
At Monday night’s Town Council meeting, Town Manager Ralph Mollis praised Recreation Director Chelsey Dumas-Gibbs and her department for their work in applying for and receiving the grant.
“Ryan Park is a very busy recreational facility for all ages and all abilities,” Mollis said. “Congratulations (to the Recreation Department) on yet again another successful project and we’re looking forward to this and a lot more improvements being done over the months and years ahead.”
“You ladies are knocking it out of the park with all of these grants and redos of the recreation areas and we just appreciate it,” Town Council President Greg Mancini said recognizing Dumas-Gibbs and Planning Department Principal Planner Rebecca LaMond. “I think you’re providing real value to our community.”
Work is expected to begin shortly on the projects, part of an ongoing revitalization effort over the past couple of years that has seen several improvements in town, including most recently a new playground and splash pad at Wilson Park.
