PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Addressing a standing-room-only crowd at the Rhode Island Convention Center, Gov. Daniel McKee set the focus on raising incomes, improving education and advancing health outcomes in his first inaugural address as elected governor.
“When I gave my last inauguration speech as the governor-select, Rhode Island was facing a very different set of challenges stemming from a once-in-a-generation public health crisis,” he said. “I stood before you and made a commitment that together, we would get shots in arms, get Rhode Islanders back to work, get teachers and students fully back in the classroom and get our economy moving again.”
After reflecting on the challenges and successes of his administration since he was appointed in March of 2021, McKee looked ahead to his “Rhode Island 2030” plan. The plan, which is still in the draft stage, is the culmination of 13 virtual community conversations focusing on different policy areas and seven in-person public feedback sessions on the preliminary document.
“Over the next four years, our team and I will be focused on the things that matter most to the future of our state, what matters most to your family and my family,” McKee said, outlining three goals.
The first is to raise incomes from “all Rhode Islanders in all 39 cities and towns, for each and every person that lives in those communities.” McKee said that goal will include investing to make sure residents have the skills to get “good-paying jobs.”
The second goal is to improve education, and specifically to reach Massachusetts levels by 2030. Rhode Island adopted the Bay State’s statewide standardized test during the 2017-2018 school year.
In Rhode Island, 31.1% of students were meeting or exceeding expectations on the most recent RICAS exam for English Language Arts, and 26.9% were meeting or exceeding expectations in math, according to state data. In Massachusetts, half of the high school sophomores who took the math exam were meeting or exceeding expectations, while 58% of 10th graders were meeting or exceeding expectations in English Language Arts, according to Massachusetts state data.
“We must be all-in on improving education, because first, it’s the right thing to do for our boys and girls that call Rhode Island home, but it is also key to the long-term economic future of our state,” McKee said.
McKee’s third goal was “creating a healthier Rhode Island” by reducing illness and “improving health outcomes” for all citizens. That goal was echoed by Attorney General Peter Neronha, who warned in his address that “if we don’t fix healthcare, the hospitals upon which we rely will not be here in five or 10 years” while expressing the ways his office has addressed more than just public safety.
Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos also invoked public safety, education and healthcare in her address, saying she planned to work within the administration “to ensure every family as a safe and secure place to live, that every child has a change to pursue their dreams” and “that when you end your career, you can age gracefully in place right here in Rhode Island.”
She also spoke of her parents and her almost 99-year-old grandmother, who immigrated to New York City and worked in factories to give her daughter a chance to attend college.
“I will not stop working until my children and every Rhode Island child has better opportunities than what I had and what we had,” she said. “Today, I’m the first Latina and the first Black woman to be elected lieutenant governor of Rhode Island. But I promise you that I will not be the last.”
Secretary of State Greg Amore championed the importance of democracy in his speech, pledging to serve as its steward “at a time when democracy itself is in the balance both around the world and at home.”
“It is essential for us to acknowledge that American democracy is not guaranteed,” Amore said. “It is not an inherent right. Its preservation relies on advanced and active citizenship, for our democracy cannot survive if our citizens are merely spectators.”
Overshadowing the ceremony was the passing of former Governor Lincoln Almond, whose death was announced Tuesday morning. Almond was the first governor to serve a four-year term after the state constitution was amended and during his time in office he established the Economic Policy Council and privatized the Economic Development Corporation.
McKee began his address with a moment of silence for Almond and issued a statement hours before taking the oath of office.
“Whether it was expanding the number of state subsidized child care seats, increasing education aid, investing in Rhode Island’s institutions of higher education, creating thousands of good paying jobs and laying the foundation for Quonset to be the economic engine it is today – Rhode Island was better off because of his eight years as governor,” McKee said in his statement.
The flags of all 39 cities and towns adorned the stage, a reprise of McKee’s first state of the state address last January. He said the flags serve as a reminder to all state officials of who they are elected to represent and the importance of every community in the state.
