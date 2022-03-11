It’s tax time and its certainty today is no different than in 1716 when Christopher Bullock wrote in The Cobbler of Preston, “…’Tis impossible to be sure of any thing but Death and Taxes.”
This certainty can be especially frightening for senior citizens with very limited incomes leaving only a few dollars left over each month after paying bills and little savings. Even so, they may still need to pay the taxman.
“Be aware of the fact that you’re considered a taxpayer your entire life, the requirement to file taxes doesn’t stop once someone reaches a specific age,” said Mark Steber, Jackson Hewitt’s chief tax information officer. The company has a North Kingstown office.
“There are, however, minimum filing requirement amount for taxpayers,” he added, pointing to a silver lining in the dark — sometimes threating — tax clouds.
TurboTax preparation service advises that when anyone enters retirement and begins reducing their income from work, it becomes vital that they take advantage of every tax break available.
Doing so will stretch their nest eggs for as long as possible and help cover life’s expenses.
Becoming aware of what is needed to help navigate a tax filing can help lessen the fear and even bring about some comfort that the work is in order to prevent any IRS audits, tax experts said.
It can start with getting free help — rather than pay an accountant — for those with severe economic limitations, said Jeffery Kreyssig, tax preparer at Padgett Business Services in Narragansett.
Free help preparing tax returns is available at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly sites (TCE), he said.
To find the closest free tax return preparation help, taxpayers can use the VITA Locator Tool or call 800-906-9887. Taxpayers can use the AARP Site Locator Tool or call 1-888-227-7669 to find the closest TCE site. Generally the income limit for VITA assistance is $58,000.
Other suggestions, he said include:
Finding a person to prepare your taxes who is recommended by someone you trust.
Being aware of required minimum distributions from your IRA and 401(k) accounts. Learn from your broker or manager of your funds what the requirements are.
Planning for your tax responsibilities by knowing what estimated taxes you should be making. Many times, State taxes are overlooked.
Knowing the tax rules about selling one or both when the time comes. Many Seniors own two homes.
Setting up an online account with the IRS. Find someone to help you do this. There is a lot of valuable information that you will have free access to about your tax history and current account.
Keeping track of medical costs. Learn about how improvements to your home may be deductible if you require help to navigate around.
Thinking ahead and start talking to an estate planner.
Learning more about how to help your grandchildren with education and the tax benefits associated with that.
Talking to a financial planner along with your accountant about tax planning through retirement.
Being organized with the tax documents, know what you need and make sure you have a place to keep them safe.
Steber from Jackson Hewitt told The Independent, ““There are many things seniors should be aware of this tax filing season and should consult their tax professional for more assistance.”
His top 10 tips for seniors this year include:
Educating yourself on the favorable and unique nonrefundable credits available for seniors, which means taxpayers can only use the amount of credit needed to zero out income.
These can be a Saver’s Credit/Credit for Qualified Retirement Savings Contribution, which is a credit of up to $1,000 for contributing to a retirement plan or IRA. The credit is reduced by distributions from the accounts and by income with no credit allowed after $66,000 (joint filers), $49,500 (head of household), or $33,000
It also can be a Credit for Other Dependents, which is a $500 credit available for dependents that aren’t eligible for the Child Tax Credit
Checking to see if you might be eligible for refundable credits, which means a taxpayer can receive any excess credit as part of a refund, like the Earned Income Tax Credit, the Child Tax Credit, or the Child and Dependent Care Credit.
Knowing the standard deduction amount including the additional amount for age for each filing status:
Single: $14,250; Married Filing Jointly: $26,450, when one is 65 or older, or $27,800 when both are 65 or older; Married Filing Separately: $5 – special rules apply if spouse does not itemize deductions; Head of Household: $20,500 and also Qualifying Widow(er): $26,450.
Filing a return if necessary. Seniors who made income from being self-employed, including income from contracting, freelancing, consulting, having a side gig, and more, still must file a tax return if they made more than $400 gross income from their business.
Realizing that up to 85% of Social Security benefits can be taxed.
However, if single taxpayers (including head of household, single, and qualifying widow(er) filing status) have less than $25,000 total with all taxable income plus half of their Social Security benefits, there is no taxable Social Security, the threshold is $32,000 for married filing jointly.
Married filing separately has two different thresholds — if they lived with spouse at all during year — 85% of their benefits are taxable, if they did not live with spouse than their threshold is $25,000.
Understanding minimum withdrawals from IRA accounts. You are required to withdraw a minimum amount from your retirement plans and IRA accounts once you reach age 72 (and stop working for the company providing the retirement account).
There is a 50% excise tax for not making the minimum withdrawals. If taxpayers fall into this category, they must file either a tax return or Form 5329 alone and pay the taxes or provide a reason why they aren’t subject to the penalty.
Important to note: Roth accounts do NOT require withdrawal at any time.
Choosing a secure filing method. The easiest way to file taxes is to always file electronically and not on paper – this provides security for your personal information – and to work with a tax professional or a TCE volunteer through a local program for seniors.
Watching out for tax-related scams that can be very costly – not only from stealing your tax refund, but of identity theft overall.
Using direct deposit to receive your tax refund so on one is waiting for your refund check in the mailbox.
Deciding on charitable contributions. After age 70 ½, you can make a direct charitable contribution of up to $100,000, which can include your required annual distribution from your IRA.
You must work with your plan administrator (the bank or other financial institution that holds your account). This satisfies your requirement to withdraw the money and allows you to help your favorite charity and it is tax-free.
