SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council on Monday unanimously approved a preliminary $30.8 million town budget in general funds for the fiscal year of 2023-24.
This would cause a 1.63% proposed tax levy increase from last year.
“1.10% of the proposed tax rate increase is the tax rate, up to $11.07 from $10.95,” Town Manager James Manni said. “When we were going through the budget with all the directors, there were about $2.5 million in proposed increases. We cut those substantially by $918,000, rounding up, by the wants versus needs and the prioritization of what the directors needed.”
Of the $1.5 million that was left as an increase from last year, about 2/3 of that was from the police budget, Manni said.
$100,000 in additional reductions were deemed necessary by officials, based on healthcare working rates for next year. These rates increased 9.4%, officials said.
“We budgeted it initially at 6% for the healthcare rates that were going up, then we raised them, projected it, because it was going to be higher than it went up to 9.1,” Manni said. “But, it went even higher than that, so it’s 9.4%, so we had to cut an additional $100,000, which added another $100,000 cost to our budget.”
Manni said 95% of the budget is fixed costs.
Finance Director Brian Silvia said there were about 10 items that accounted for the $1.8 million increase, with reductions caused by EMS positions that aren’t planned to be utilized this year.
The largest cost projected for the coming year, according to the town’s presentation, was police salary and fringe benefits at $9.1 million. The second largest cost being $2.2 million put toward the Parks and Recreation department.
Council President Rory McEntee asked if it would be possible to allocate money to a grant writer that “can do things for all of the town, as opposed to specifically the police department.”
“It is,” Manni answered, adding that there is “a lot of federal money out there, right now.
Many municipalities have hired grant writers, as consultants, “which keeps the cost down,” Manni said.
Manni said the town will search for a grant writer to handle both public safety and municipal grants.
All funds budgeted, including the $62.6 million proposed school budget, round to $104 million, officials said in their presentation to the council.
Property taxes will come in at about $75 million, Silvia said, adding that the largest piece of that would go toward the school department at just under $56 million.
The projected tax roll shows a 0.5% increase on assessed values, Silvia said.
“That is an increase of $36.2 million which would raise our assessed values to $6.87 billion,” Silvia said.
Special revenue funds are made up of expenses for the Peace Dale office building, senior services, the neighborhood guild fund, and the rec center – totaling $2.4 million.
The town will hold its first public hearing surrounding the budget on April 13. Final adoption would take place at the end of next month.
