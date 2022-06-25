NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Almost $4.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act federal funds could be used on several big-ticket projects, including upgrades to local fire stations, Narragansett’s water system and town hall.
The Town Council on Monday got its first look at a list of potential projects that could benefit from the funds.
Federal guidelines at the outset required municipalities to commit funding to projects by the end of 2024 and to spend the money by the end of 2026. But the town has some increased latitude in how the money can be spent.
“The guidelines for using the funds were more strict at the beginning,” Town Manager James Tierney said. “It was related to COVID with life, safety, health. Then it opened up to be used for more projects.”
Staff discussions, workshops and a public survey informed officials about what types of projects should be considered, Tierney said.
Among the “necessary” projects Tierney recommends are the $1.5 million in water system upgrades and a $1.2 million improvement to the wastewater groin — the wall that protects the town’s sewage treatment plant.
Neither is in the town’s regular budget at present.
“These projects have to be done. The water system upgrades for sure. The wastewater project for sure,” he said.
A failure of the groin in a major storm could cause “catastrophic” damage to the treatment plant, Tierney said.
Also on the list is $650,000 for renovations to fire houses two, at Point Judith, and three, in Boston Neck.
“The current station status is really inadequate,” Tierney said. “We have eight new firefighters. The stations were not meant to handle that many people. Additionally we have three female firefighters now and all indications are that could be increasing over time.”
Fire Chief Scott Partington said the department is very short on space for both personnel and apparatus.
“That’s why we’re storing apparatus outside,” he said. “We have a spare rescue behind station two right now.”
Similar storage challenges exist at station three, the chief said.
At the bottom of the four major projects, but still recommended, are the renovations to town hall’s air conditioning and heating, or HVAC, system.
“We saw during COVID with the poor ventilation in the building, COVID went through the building pretty quickly with the staff,” Tierney said. “This room (council chambers) would also be affected. It would create a more sanitary, climate controlled good exchange of air within the building.”
The HVAC project also fits within the original guidelines that the money is to be spent to improve health and safety, he added.
Other requests have come from the community including from the Affordable Housing Collaborative for $25,000 for a study of affordable housing stock.
Councilors generally said they are in favor of the recommended projects, especially the water and sewer upgrades, and voted to approve them 4-1. Councilor Patrick Murray voted no, and said the town should put the money toward paying down the town’s other post employment benefits, or OPEB, obligations.
“These are projects that all need to happen,” Council President Jesse Pugh said. The council would need to receive proposals and quoted prices for each project, he said.
The council always has the ability to change course at any point once the projects are approved, Tierney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.