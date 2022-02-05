Wearing novelty thick-framed eyeglasses held together by tape, students at Wickford Middle School scurried up to a table in the gym Tuesday to grab their own copy of “Restart.”
The book by Gordon Korman is the story of a kid with a messy past who has to figure out what it means to get a clean start.
It’s also the first book the Wickford kids will read for their school’s new One School, One Book pilot program – “one big shared experience with this fantastic book,” the school’s principal, Alison Palladino, said.
Assistant Principal Kathie LaManna got the program off to a good start.
“I do have to say your glasses look very stylish,” LaManna said. “We thought, what an exciting way to start off semester two with One Book, One School.”
Teachers dressed in orange “Restart” t-shirts handed out copies of the book to the students in the upper grades.
The One School, One Book program ties in nicely with Wickford’s own literacy efforts.
The middle school has a daily silent reading block, where students, faculty, staff and administration all read for 19 minutes.
The scheduled reading times mean that everyone at WMS will be on the same page — often literally — while reading “Restart.”
Students got a taste of what the book is about at Tuesday’s assembly when language teacher David Aubin read a monologue related to a character in the book.
He addresses the students as Johnny, a college kid thinking back on his time at middle school as a shy student who didn’t relate to his father and lived in the shadow of his younger brother.
“I liked middle school. I wasn’t the best student, but I did OK,” he said. “No matter what people tell you, this doesn’t have to be the best time of your life. You don’t have to peak in middle school. It gets better, it really does – trust me.”
GoodReads describes “Restart” as follows: “Chase’s memory just went out the window. Chase doesn’t remember falling off the roof. He doesn’t remember hitting his head. He doesn’t, in fact, remember anything. He wakes up in a hospital room and suddenly has to learn his whole life all over again . . . starting with his own name.”
When he gets back to school, he sees that different kids have very different reactions to his return.
“Some kids treat him like a hero. Some kids are clearly afraid of him,” it continues. “Pretty soon, it’s not only a question of who Chase is – it’s a question of who he was . . . and who he’s going to be.”
In addition to daily reading, there will be activities such as morning trivia for prizes and discussion topics that will also be part of the program. Students, staff and others will be picked to serve as pop-up “guest readers” during the program, which lasts through March. A pop-up reader could show up at any time in the school to read with the students – so they each must have their copies handy.
Also, students are encouraged to read the book with their families, opening the opportunity for further discussion.
“This project was just a fleeting thought back in July,” Palladino said. “It grew into something amazing.”
The program got a big boost from the Wickford PTO and The North Kingstown Educational Foundation, both of which made donations to help fund it.
“It’s really important that we inspire young readers with good stories. The research is clear, the best way to prepare students to be readers and learners is to read together,” Palladino said. “And reading a great book with enriching activities is a great way to start.”
