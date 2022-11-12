NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — As one of its final acts before the new term, the Narragansett Town Council approved plans to move an 1896 beach home on Boston Neck Road, 1,000 feet down the street to a new location.
The date now penciled in for the move: Nov. 15, in about a 60-minute window when the house will be driven down the road from 175 Boston Neck to a lot on the opposite side of the road and southerly of Wood Avenue.
The plan deviates a bit from an original proposal owner Greg Slattery presented in September to move the home on Oct. 5 and to lot 20 of the new parcel. Now, the house will move to the adjacent lot 21, known as 0 Boston Neck Road.
The house was slated for demolition by the owners of the parcel of land on which it currently sits.
Slattery said he moved to Providence more than a year ago to begin the project to move the house, “to find a piece of land, to save this house from demolition. It’s been a lot of work and a lot of labor on a lot of people’s parts.”
The two-and-a-half story wood frame house measures 53 feet by 75 feet and has seven bedrooms and two fireplaces. It features a 34-by-65-foot wraparound porch and a rear deck.
Public interest in the house and the move prompted Slattery to create an Instagram account, @movingbroadmoor, so people could follow the project’s progress.
The house will be moved in two separate sections so that it doesn’t interfere with any trees along the way, according to Slattery.
It has been raised from its foundation and onto a transport rig by contractor Wolfe House Movers of Pennsylvania, which specializes in moving large structures.
“The house will be lifted with steel beams, they put dollies underneath. With a joystick they drive the house down the street,” Slattery told the council in September.
It will be moved into position over a series of “footers” instead of a poured foundation.
“Then they put it on cribbing and we build a foundation up to the house,” Slattery said.
Slattery has obtained necessary permits and permissions for the move, he told the council. The move has approvals from the town’s planning and zoning officials, as well as the police and fire departments and the state Department of Transportation and Coastal Resources Management Council.
Plans are in place with local police to close a small portion of Boston Neck Road to complete the move, and cut power at a point in the route, for perhaps a few minutes while the structure passes by. Traffic diversion measures are also planned for the time that the move will take place.
