SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of South Kingstown gathered at Dennis Moffitt Painting to sing and eat, after around 200 volunteers helped in the clean-up efforts of almost a dozen different locations on Earth Day.
As singers performed covers of Tom Petty and The Jackson 5, the aura in the parking lot was harmonious. The Earth Day event was organized by the 300th Anniversary Steering Committee and Moffitt Painting and at the end of a long day, the groups unveiled a commemorative tricentennial mural facing Kingstown Road — brought to life by Quinn Corey, of Chroma Council.
“It feels nice to do something for the community, for one, because I know it’s something a lot of people see every day,” Corey said. “It makes me proud to know I’m doing something that’s going to become visual element of the community, at least for a little while.”
The painting has a sky-blue background with navy blue text reading, “South Kingstown, Since 1723.” It’s dotted with the town’s history and trademark imagery; umbrellas, anchors, and shells.
The mural unveiling on Saturday represented how far the town has come, while the clean-up was organized to spark a tradition to help keep the town going, well into the future.
Logan Gamache, a junior at South Kingstown High School, wanted to clean his school for his leadership project.
He achieved this goal by partnering with the steering committee and led the efforts of 20-30 high schoolers to clean the school’s immediate area. The group came away with around 25-50 lbs. of trash.
“It makes me really happy that I’m capable of getting this many people together and having everyone have a group understanding of what’s necessary for the town,” Gamache said. “I think it’s really important that we get into the rhythm of doing this more and more. To help the future, we’ve gotta start now.”
Volunteers arrived at their sites just before 9 a.m. and cleaned throughout the morning.
Narragansett Rubbish supplied a dumpster for the trash, while Ocean State Job Lot supplied gloves, bug spray, sunscreen, snacks, and water.
The Friends of the Saugatucket, according to Founding President Bill McCusker, is an organization that is just two years old – but the group has been cleaning along the water and streets of Wakefield and Peace Dale for six years and hopes Saturday’s event can up the amount of help it received in the future. The 300th Anniversary Steering Committee partnered with the organization to put together Saturday’s event — with ambitions of scheduling a productive event outside.
“All these bases and drains run to the river, so it’s in our best interest to try and pick up things before they can make it out to the river,” McCusker said on Saturday. “We’ve got about a dozen kayakers out on the river today cleaning the river of stuff that’s already gotten there, these crews are gonna go up and down the streets to pick up everything that’s on the way. We’re trying to find the areas that haven’t been touched and see how many bags of trash we generate.”
The areas cleaned were Wakefield Elementary, William C. O’Neill Bike Path, North Road, Kersey Road, Saugatucket Road and the Saugatucket Park and River. The starting points were Wakefield Elementary School, East Matunuck State Beach, Succotash Road, and Jerusalem. The University of Rhode Island was also cleaned — which included the Memorial Union and the Kingston campus. Additionally, the high school was cleaned, along with Ministerial Road (beginning at West Kingston Elementary School); Matunuck (beginning at Matunuck Beach); Barbers Pond/Waites Corner; Hannah Robinson Tower; and Curtis Corner Middle School.
The clean up led to discussions about ways Rhode Island lawmakers could make future events easier for volunteers.
“We’re big supporters of the Bottle Bill,” McCusker said of the Friends of the Saugatucket. “Because, the majority of things we pick up are things that could be redeemed. Most of them are alcohol related. And the most single abundant thing we find out on the river is those alcohol nips, because they can fit right down a storm drain and work their way out.”
McCusker said running a recent “Nip Challenge” – an initiative to pick up alcohol nips in all 39 cities and towns – helped the Friends of the Saugatucket pick up 86,000 such bottles in 90 days.
“If they don’t get picked up, they’re just gonna sit at the side of the river, they’re gonna break down into micro-plastics, everybody’s gonna digest them, as we probably are already,” McCusker said. “Something has to change. Our nation’s addicted to plastic and we have to find another way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.