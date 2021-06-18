SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council on Monday addressed the fallout from the mailer controversy that has rocked South Kingstown’s school district.
“As of today we have a lot more information than we did seven weeks ago when this fiasco started,” Council President Abel Collins said in the final minutes of an hours-long regular meeting that also included an extended closed session.
What the council, and now the public know, is that on April 8 Supt. of Schools Linda Savastano received a request for student directory information on behalf of Friends of South Kingstown Schools.
The information ultimately led to the names of South Kingstown students appearing on mailers sent to local households urging voters to support a now failed $85 million school facilities bond referendum held on May 4.
“The request was not different in kind from requests I had received previously for directory information,” Savastano said in a June 11 statement. “Consistent with our prior practice and informed by SK policy, I provided directory information to Stacey Bodziony, the Friends of South Kingstown Schools contact. That ended my involvement with the disclosure of student information.”
At about the same time that Savastano released her Friday night statement, the Friends of SK Schools Board of Directors met and unanimously voted to remove Bodziony from the board.
“The decision to remove Ms. Bodziony is in direct response to the announcement and disclosure by Superintendent Savastano that she had directly accessed and provided student directory information in response to a request made by Ms. Bodziony for a mailer that was sponsored by the AFL-CIO, in support of the recent school bond question,” the board said in its own statement.
“The FoSKS Board of Directors had no knowledge whatsoever that Ms. Bodziony had made a request for student directory information from Ms. Savastano. We learned of the release of student directory information at the same time as the community, and were never informed of Ms. Bodziony’s involvement in the transfer of information from Ms. Savastano to Checkmate Consulting, despite numerous opportunities for Ms. Bodziony to share the truth of the circumstances surrounding the release of information to the Board members,” it continued. “This apparent cover up was not only perpetrated by Ms. Savastano, with respect to the full SK community, but it was further perpetrated by Ms. Bodziony, with respect to the Friends of SK Schools.”
The Friends organization said that as news of the mailer initially spread its members wanted to issue a statement condemning the release of student information, “but this was discouraged by Ms. Bodziony, who had instructed us to ‘bury’ and ‘distract’ from the topic, for fear that this would damage the prospects of the bond. Unbeknownst to us, Ms. Bodziony had information about the source of the student directory mailing list that she did not share with our group at that time, nor at any time since.”
Friends of SK Schools had hired Checkmate Consulting to help advocate for passage of the bond.
“Through Checkmate, we learned that the AFL-CIO (with whom Checkmate has their own independent relationship) wanted to express their public support for the bond question in the form of a mailer, and we shared the content of the messaging (i.e., why we believed the bond was good for South Kingstown) with them for the purposes of consistency,” the statement said. “We were told that the AFL-CIO mailer would be sent to parents of school-aged children in SK. We were not provided any information regarding the source of their mailing list, nor were we aware that their mailing list would include children’s names, and we were fully unaware as to the origins of the list that they used to mail their postcard.”
The statement was signed by board members Sean Krueger, Alicia Monnes and Lauren Weinstock, plus former board member Brad Hevenor.
The list had never been shared with any of the board members and it was never in their possession, they said. “Any and all mailings that were directly sent by FoSKS were sent using publicly available lists of registered voters provided to our group by the S.K. Town Clerk and the R.I. Board of Elections.”
The latest revelations come days after the School Committee voted 6-1 against moving to put Savastano on administrative leave, and the resignations at the same meeting of Chairwoman Emily Cummiskey and Vice-chairwoman Christie Fish.
Both remain on the committee, but stepped down from their leadership roles. Paula Whitford was elected new chairwoman, 5-2, and Michelle Brousseau new vice-chairwoman, 7-0.
The resignations are tied to a contentious June 2 committee meeting involving a resident’s public records request for information on instruction of critical race theory in the schools.
“I want it on the record that I had absolutely nothing to do with the AFL mailer,” Cummiskey said. “I had absolutely no knowledge of how that mailer came to be and how those addresses were released.”
Cummiskey said her resignation was an attempt to restore unity and move forward in a new direction.
“It feels like it’s the right thing to do in my heart,” she said.
In her statement, Savastano said she wished she had come forward sooner.
“I am very sorry that this occurred. Please know that neither I nor the school committee sent a mailer to SK residents and we had no idea that any person would be sending a mailer addressed to school children. In that regard, let me be very clear, neither I nor the school committee provided directory information to the AFL-CIO, but it does appear that the AFL-CIO may have received directory information from those who had made legitimate requests to the school department for directory information,” she said.
“I am also deeply sorry that I delayed in telling the school committee and our greater school community that I had provided directory information to the Friends of South Kingstown Schools. In my mind, I had not connected the dots from the request to mailers that were sent to the community, but in retrospect, I should have made those connections. This was a mistake. I do wish that I had informed the school committee sooner about providing the directory information to the Friends of South Kingstown Schools, and for that, I apologize.”
In its statement, the Friends of South Kingstown Schools expressed disappointment in Savastano’s statement, and that the “subsequent deception” after the release of the mailer had harmed community trust.
“We are deeply disturbed that, in the weeks following April 24, 2021, there was no effort made by Ms. Bodziony nor Ms. Savastano to share with us any details regarding the circumstances surrounding the access and release of student directory information for the purposes of this AFL-CIO mailer,” the group said. “We are also saddened by Ms. Savastano’s public denial of involvement in her previous statements to the community with respect to her retrieval and release of student directory information to Ms. Bodziony.”
After the initial controversy about the mailer arose in April, Savastano issued a statement that asserted the school district would not “take this lightly.”
“SKSD has had reports that a mailer about the bond was addressed to our students and mailed to homes,” she wrote in a statement issued in April. “While we did not share this information directly with anyone listed on this mailer, our policies do allow us to share directory information. I will recommend to the School Committee that they review these policies as soon as possible. Please know that we do not take this lightly. I will always do everything in our power to keep our children as safe as possible, this includes keeping their data confidential,” read Savastano’s initial statement.
The council investigation continues.
“This is a good start to knowing how this all unfolded,” Collins said. “I think this whole thing could have been over a lot sooner if people had just come forward originally with this information. That being said, we’re not entirely satisfied we have all the information related to how this happened.”
The council instructed solicitor Mike Ursillo to continue his investigation, and Collins said the council would share its subsequent findings with the community.
