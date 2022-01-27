KINGSTON, R.I. — The University of Rhode Island announced this week it would revoke honorary degrees given to retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani.
Among the reasons URI cited for the rare withdrawal: Giuliani’s participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the riot at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. and Flynn’s guilty plea to a felony count of “willfully and knowingly” lying to the FBI in exchange for a plea agreement.
The URI Board of Trustees voted unanimously to revoke the honorary degrees.
At the request of the URI Faculty Senate Executive Committee, the URI Honorary Degree Committee deliberated in December 2021, and forwarded its recommendation to URI President Marc Parlange at the end of the month.
“After reviewing the recommendation from (Parlange), who endorsed the committee’s recommendation, the board voted to approve the revocation of these honorary degrees,” Board of Trustees Chairwoman Margo Cook said. “The Board of Trustees supports the university and its mission to uphold its values, especially its commitment to intellectual and ethical leadership and fostering an environment of diversity and respect.”
Parlange said he agreed with the board’s move.
“Based on the findings of the Honorary Degree Committee, I made a recommendation to the Board of Trustees to revoke the honorary degrees of General Flynn and Mayor Giuliani, agreeing that they no longer represent the highest level of our values and standards that were evident when we first bestowed the degree.”
Giuliani was awarded the Doctor of Laws Honoris Causa in 2003, while mayor, based on his demonstrated leadership in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. In 2014, Flynn, a 1981 graduate of the university and a three-star Army general, was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters.
The Honorary Degree Committee, composed of URI faculty, staff and students and chaired by the provost, “carefully conducted a comprehensive and objective review of the available evidence regarding this matter,” URI said in a statement. “The committee forwarded its carefully considered recommendation to the president, and President Parlange as well as the committee approached the challenging task with deep respect for the divergent views expressed.”
Listed among the committee’s findings that contributed to its recommendation:
The Committee’s findings:
– Flynn pleaded guilty twice to a felony count of “willfully and knowingly” lying to the FBI in exchange for a plea agreement.
– In June 2021, at a conference in Dallas, Flynn appeared to suggest that a military coup was needed in the United States, much like the one staged by the military in Myanmar in 2021.
– In November 2021, during a rally in San Antonio, Texas, Flynn called for the establishment of “one religion” in the United States.
– Giuliani’s participation in the events of Jan. 6. “His words encouraged domestic terrorist behavior aimed at preventing Congress from certifying the outcome of the 2020 presidential election,” URI said.
In addition, the school noted that Giuliani has been suspended from practicing law in Washington, D.C., and the State of New York for his claims of rampant fraud during the 2020 presidential election.
“The courts have determined that there is evidence that Mayor Giuliani has made false and misleading statements in representing President Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed reelection efforts,” URI said.
“As a civic institution, URI has the privilege and responsibility to sustain and preserve American democracy by inspiring and modeling good citizenship,” Parlange said. “Revoking these honorary degrees reinforces our values and allows us to lead with truth and integrity.”
Rhode Island House Republican Representatives Robert Quattrocchi and Sherry Roberts issued statements taking aim at Parlange and the board’s decision.
“I find the ‘cancel culture’ crusade on the campus of the University of Rhode Island, led by President Marc Parlange, to be absolutely disgusting and disgraceful,” Quattrocchi said. “Rhode Island’s great patriot and war hero, Gen. Michael Flynn, served our country with honor. The recommendation by URI to discredit Gen. Flynn solely based on political discourse, lacks the fundamental intellectual capacity and inclusivity for a modern institution of higher learning and must be overturned immediately. Rhode Island was founded on the principles of independent thinking. It is a shame that URI has forgotten our core values. Perhaps the proposition that should be up for consideration is to revoke the contract of the new president. Our students deserve better.”
While both lawmakers did not mention Giuliani, Roberts also said URI was playing politics instead of educating.
“What example does this set for students who attend URI if they don’t have confidence that the university won’t strip them of their rightful accomplishments in the future,” Roberts said. “For Parlange to state that his decisions ‘are based on the preservation of American democracy and modeling good decisions,’ when in fact Parlange’s attempt at playing politics is in direct violation of the very values he claims he wants to preserve. To treat the decorated Gen. Flynn, who has so honorably served his country, with such contempt under the guise of democracy is not only the direct opposite of ‘modeling good behavior,’ but it is reprehensibly the direct opposite of truth, integrity and democracy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.