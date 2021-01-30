SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council voted to send the key Stage 2 application for $85 million in proposed school facilities upgrades in South Kingstown to the state Department of Education for its review.
The vote paves the way, pending state approval, for a town referendum on the project, likely to take place in May.
Monday’s vote was 4-1, with new council member Deborah Bergner casting the only vote not to send the application.
“I want and do believe the school facilities need to be repaired,” Bergner said. But she said she had multiple concerns about the project, including a lack of public interaction and airing of feedback since the pandemic started.
“This plan raises so many questions,” she said. “We need to make sure our teachers and students have the right spaces. This plan doesn’t represent our values.”
She also worried about how the project would impact low-income residents in town.
“We need to have a good plan that really addresses operational savings, before we take someone’s entire Social Security increase,” she said.
Bergner was not alone in expressing doubts about the process. At Monday’s meeting and in previous meetings, there was significant dissent.
The School Building Committee’s vote to send the application was 7-4, with four town officials including Manager Rob Zarnetske, voting against it. Then the School Committee approved it on a 3-2 vote, with two members abstaining.
The project as envisioned by the Building Committee would see students in grades 9-12 move from the Columbia Street school to a renovated and expanded Curtis Corner school building, making it the new site of the high school. The Columbia Street building and associated Hazard building would be “taken offline.”
Students in grades 7 and 8 at Curtis Corner would move into Broad Rock Middle School, joining grade 6. Fifth-graders currently at Broad Rock would go to the four elementary schools.
Also, the South Road School, which is currently not in use, would become the district’s new school administration building.
The elementary schools would receive upgrades to library and media centers and other minor improvements.
The town is up against a Feb. 14 deadline to submit the Stage 2 Necessity of School Construction application to the state.
Approval of the application guarantees state reimbursement dollars – a minimum of 35% but as much as 50% – for the work.
“All we’re asking by submitting this application to RIDE,” council member Deborah Kelso said, “Is does this plan meet the criteria to achieve the 15% bonus points if we go to construction. This is not a commitment by the community to move forward with this plan. That doesn’t come until the bond referendum.”
Kelso is also on the School Building Committee.
“And if the bond doesn’t pass, we’re staying with Columbia Street, because we don’t have the path to Curtis Corner,” she said, noting that the community always has the option to change its mind.
Zarnetske said state approval of the plan would constrain the town to putting the high school at Curtis Corner.
“The state will only fund us for doing that,” he said. “If the voters say, ‘We don’t like this project,’ it’s highly probable we’d end up back at Columbia Street.”
If the town chooses instead to build new at another location, it could re-apply for funds but minus the 15% bonus, he said.
School Committee Chairperson Emily Cummiskey noted that deficiencies in the schools – to the tune of $85 million – have to be addressed whether the Stage 2 application is approved or not. State approval would guarantee a reimbursement, she said.
“One way or another, our taxes are going to be affected by having to fix our buildings,” she said. Stage 2 “is a concept, not a written in stone plan,” she added.
The plan has also caused a divide in town, with Dorald Beasley among the most vocal critics of it. “This project is so bad it’s hard to know where to start,” he said. Beasley has pointed out the town’s declining student enrollment and rising school budgets at numerous meetings. With the plan Broad Rock School, he said, would be below 65% student occupancy by mid-decade.
Resident Lauren Weinstock supports the Stage 2 application.
“As has been said countless times throughout the past 3-plus years, we have an historic opportunity to improve the failing condition of our schools with tens of millions of dollars in reimbursement funds from the state,” Weinstock said. “This is not only imperative for our students, but also for our community and its infrastructure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.