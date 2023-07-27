SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of South Kingstown’s 300th Anniversary Steering Committee’s eighth installment of its speaker series worked a bit different than its counterparts.
Rather than the high school’s auditorium, the talk took place on a mild summer evening, with one foot of the event outside and the other within Tavern Hall Preservation Society building, at the corner of Kingstown and South Road.
The historic dialogue was split into three speakers; former Rhode Island Supreme Court Justice Gilbert Indeglia, former University of Rhode Island professor Frank Heppner, and Historic District Commission Chair Murray Gates IV.
The theme that was present in each segment, was that of preservation and how residents could keep the town’s historic landmarks and characteristics protected for years to come.
Indeglia’s presentation was on the history of Kingston and the restoration of Tavern Hall, which is also known as the Elisha Reynolds House.
“The first way (residents) can help is learn about it,” Indeglia said. “The reasons why we selected this venue is just that. All of the functions have been primarily in Wakefield and Peace Dale. All the lecture series have been at the high school. And I just felt that Kingston should be brought into the picture because Kingston is really where it started.”
Over the years, there have been efforts made to preserve Kingston, as it is nationally registered as a historic location.
“You can’t just come in here and bulldoze anything around, everything’s preserved, which is good,” Indeglia said. “But not that many people know about it. You hear a lot of people say, ‘I’ve driven by that building 1,000 times, but I’ve never been inside it.’ So, I thought we could use this opportunity to get a little spattering of what it’s about.”
Indeglia spoke within the Reynolds House and cited Kingston as “the most important part of (the town’s) history,” adding that the village grew due to its centralized geographical location, in proximity to Richmond, Charleston, and West Kingston.
”Because of that, the village began to grow,” Indeglia said. “By the mid-1700s, Kingston was now becoming the hub of South County economy.”
Heppner had a different landmark at the center of attention.
“I think the important thing is Kingston Station,” Heppner said. “That’s the significant thing. And the effort to restore the Kingston Station, was one of the most complicated volunteer efforts that’s ever been seen in South County. It took place over 25 years, had to deal with I don’t know how many different agencies. Now, Kingston station is used by about 150,000-170,000 passengers a year to this area.”
Heppner said the budget to fix the station was “a couple $100,000, plus volunteer effort.”
“There were about 180 volunteers who worked on the restoring of the station,” Heppner said. “And now, it’s significant.”
The station restoration began entirely as a volunteer effort.
“It was 100% volunteers,” Heppner said. “And it started from URI … most of the early people who worked at the station were from URI. And the significance of that is that URI is a bureaucracy. And in order to get the station fixed up, you had to have people who were used to working with bureaucracies.”
Gates has spoken to the Town Council about his ambitions for the town to preserve history. He spoke to the council in January about an endorsement proposal that would explore assisting the Friends of the Kingston Railroad Station acquire and restore the dilapidated Kingston railroad signal tower from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.
Gates said the most important part of preservation is recognizing where the town’s families came from and will continue to come from.
“It’s perhaps overstated, but a sense of place (is most important),” Gates said. “It gives people a sense of place, which has value. What is really difficult for most people, is things that are intangible and you can’t put a dollar sign on, makes it hard for some people to appreciate some things … So, that sense of place, to preserve a historic building or (what) other cultural resources provide, really emphasizes that sense of place and gives people a sense of belonging and familiarity. And that has value. It’s just hard to put a dollar on that.”
The town’s 300th anniversary celebration continues this weekend with the first of three planned “Movies on the Village Green” events. Sunday evening, at 7:30 p.m., the group will host a screening of “Finding Nemo” on the Village Green at 325 Columbia Street in Peace Dale. The series will also feature a screening of “Minions: The Rise of Gru” on August 6 and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on August 13.
The town’s Speaker Series, meanwhile, resumes August 6 with a presentation from SK Public Library local history librarian Jessica Wilson titled “‘Life, Time and The Weaver’ by Daniel Chester French.” That talk begins at 6 p.m. at the Village Green.
