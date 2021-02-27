Millions of dollars for transportation, beaches, clean water, child care, the arts, subsidized housing and facilities at state colleges and Quonset are on the ballot for the March 2 special statewide referendum.
Early voting on Rhode Island’s $400 million in bond questions began Feb. 10.
The first question on the ballot asks voters to spend $107.3 million for work at the Community College of Rhode Island ($12 million), Rhode Island College ($38 million) and the Fine Arts Center at the University of Rhode Island ($57.3 million).
Home to the URI’s theater, music and art programs, the Fine Arts Center supports 5,000 students annually, the university said.
The center is also a resource for the wider community with more than 50,000 visitors each year for theater productions, dozens of annual concerts, festivals, music camps and gallery exhibits.
The $57.3 million bond will continue renovations to modernize the center. The proposed project will involve construction of an 82,000-square-foot main academic building that provides updated classroom and laboratory space. Work on the project would start in summer 2022 and take about two years to complete, while creating an estimated 647 construction industry-related jobs, URI said.
“The higher education bond on the March 2 ballot is an opportunity for Rhode Island voters to support their public university and colleges and provide students with an education and experience that will serve them well in their careers and lives,” URI President David M. Dooley said. “Rehabilitating and modernizing our facilities is critical to staying competitive, and to being a vital partner in helping to revitalize and strengthen the Rhode Island economy.”
Lierin Sullivan, a junior art history and English double major at URI, said the renovation would do a lot to improve community morale.
“It would allow students access to a space that reflects our efforts and talents in the arts. It would give some well-deserved attention to the amazing educators found here, and I hope it would inspire students to venture into the building more,” Sullivan said. “I think it is necessary because the current state of the Fine Arts Center is not a true reflection of the level of education found within its walls. A learning environment has a lot of influence over how students stay motivated, perform and even view themselves.”
Question 2 authorizes the borrowing of $74 million for environmental and recreational purposes, with the bulk of the amount, $33 million, allocated to state beaches, campgrounds and parks. Towns in South County also could see a share of $4,000,000 in recreation projects money.
Question 3 is a housing and community opportunity bond, spending $65 million for subsidized housing initiatives and projects, including redevelopment of existing structures, new construction and property acquisition.
Locally, South County Habitat for Humanity supports Question 3.
“This smart investment will leverage millions of dollars in other resources while creating much needed housing, well-paying construction jobs, and stronger communities,” Alicia Johnson, director of housing and partnerships at South County Habitat for Humanity, said.
Questions 4 provides more funding for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to continue its 10-year plan to bring the state’s roads and bridges into a state of good repair.
It will give DOT $71 million that will trigger $286 million in federal dollars for a total of $358 million to be used for road paving, repairing bridges, bike path projects and transit improvement projects.
Question 5 would borrow $15 million for physical improvements to and development of licensed early childhood care and education facilities through an Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund. Question 6 is a $7 million bond to subsidize arts and cultural programs. Most of the money, about $6 million, would fund matching grants to continue the Cultural Arts and the Economy Grant Program administered by the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts for capital improvement, preservation and renovation projects for public and nonprofit performance centers, museums and cultural art centers statewide. The remaining $1 million would flow into the state preservation grants program.
Lastly, Question 7 asks voters to approve $60 million for infrastructure improvements at industrial facilities, including $20 million for Quonset’s Port of Davisville and $40 million in statewide industrial site development.
The R.I. Ports Coalition urges its passage, arguing that the $20 million is essential to modernizing Quonset’s Port of Davisville, protecting existing jobs and preparing the port to be home base for off-shore wind energy jobs. Work would include updating and expanding Davisville’s facilities – rehabilitating Pier 1, which was built in 1941, and constructing a new pier.
The $40 million for industrial site development would replicate Quonset’s “Site Readiness” initiative statewide. Administered by the Quonset Development Corporation, funds would be spent to prepare business-ready parcels for manufacturing and other job-creating activities across Rhode Island, the coalition said.
For March 2 voting, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Narragansett will use the Narragansett Community Center, 53 Mumford Ave., as the only polling place. South Kingstown will be voting at the Community Recreation Center, 30 St. Dominic Road, Wakefield.
North Kingstown voters will head to either Davisville Middle School, 200 School St. (Precincts 2301, 2302, 2303, 2304) or Beechwood Senior Center, 44 Beach St. (Precincts 2305, 2306, 2307, 2308 and 2309).
