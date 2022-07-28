NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A longtime educator and former Narragansett School Committee chairwoman is being remembered for her dedication to the town, especially its schools.
Ann Masterson worked for 25 years in the town’s schools, as a teacher and librarian. Masterson, 80, died July 19.
Masterson, who grew up in Providence and moved here in 1970, served as school committee chairwoman for several terms in the early to mid-2000s.
Masterson first ran for school committee in 2000 after retiring as a teacher.
Among the accomplishments during her tenure, voters passed a $21 million school facilities upgrade bond in 2006.
“This is a big win for the children and a big win for the schools,” she said at the time it passed. “We can now move forward with construction, and this will be a very exciting time for Narragansett schools.”
After choosing not to run again in 2008, Masterson later supported the multi-million dollar bond for a new athletic complex at the high school.
“It has always been important to me to invest in our community,” she wrote to the Independent in 2014. “I see this new athletic complex as improving the quality of life in Narragansett, so I am all for it.”
She also presided over the committee at a time when it was making tough decisions in the form of budget cuts.
It was her humor, a fellow former committee member said, that got them through those challenges.
Masterson as chairwoman “led us through some rocky times,” Susan Buonanno said. “She always used humor to get us through and by the end we actually laughed so much we forgot about the problem for a while. Her sense of humor helped us and taught us to remember to laugh often in life, because she certainly did.”
Masterson also served on the other side of the table, as president of the Teachers Association, which was involved in contentious contract talks with the school committee in 1982, according to the Providence Journal. The teachers and the committee eventually agreed on a new contract.
In 2018, she publicly supported moving the town’s library to the former Belmont Market, a project that is in the works.
Masterson received a Bachelor of Education degree from Rhode Island College and master’s degree from the University of Rhode Island in 1972. She was a former member of the National Education Association and the Rhode Island Library Association.
Outside of her passion for the community, Masterson also is remembered for her love of Boston sports, crosswords and golf, and as a devoted mother to David and Daniel Pezzullo and grandmother of four.
The Avery-Storti Funeral Home in Wakefield will hold a celebration of her life from 4 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 12.
