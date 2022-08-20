NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A more than $127,000 proposal to plan for the dredging of the Narrow River in Narragansett got a big boost from the Town Council on Monday.
The council voted unanimously to spend the money to begin the process. Supporters say it’s long overdue and necessary in the face of accelerating climate change in order to preserve the river.
A large amount of sand has accumulated at the mouth of the Narrow River, causing problems for boaters and harming the natural ecosystem.
“It’s something we see every year, but this year was especially extreme,” Council President Jesse Pugh said. “We’ve seen boats get stuck there, motors, props get destroyed.”
Drone footage shot in the spring shows part of the river’s mouth plugged up by a sand bar, preventing any boats from using it. Footage of the channel shot in 2017 shows the same area accessible by water.
Pugh and other town officials, along with the Coastal Access Improvement Committee, met with state agencies including the Department of Environmental Management and Coastal Resources Management Council, as well as the Dunes Club, to explore solutions.
The original goal was to complete the work before summer, but the lengthy permitting process wouldn’t allow for it.
Funding for the work is available through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Foth Infrastructure & Environment LLC was one of two vendors on the town’s approved list of engineering firms to respond, and the only firm to provide a bid.
The work would include sampling, surveys, cost estimates and environmental permitting.
“This is the first step in an ongoing process,” Pugh said. Initial dredging could be done in late fall or winter, he added.
Dredged sand would be taken to the Narragansett Town Beach. Doing so would allow the town to stop purchasing sand that, he said, eventually gets washed into the mouth of the river.
“It’s a problem we’re creating,” he said.
The dredging also could alleviate crowding at the town beach by offering another area for people to access the water, he added.
State Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee (D-Dist. 33, South Kingstown and Narragansett) said the dredging issue has been before the legislature every year of her tenure.
“The river took a long time to get this way and it’s not going to be an easy fix. But this is a first step I rise in strong support of,” McEntee said. Similar dredging has taken place for 10 years at Charlestown’s beach, she said.
“They pump that sand from Ninigret Pond and put it back on the beach,” she said.
Coastal Access Improvement Committee member Anthony Colombo said he’s encouraged by the council’s willingness to act.
“This is the first council to take this seriously,” Colombo said. “I’ve been working with other agencies since 2008. It’s been denied, denied and denied. It’s a problem that’s been going on for 50 years, but it’s never been this bad.”
Taking sand from the mouth of the river and re-using it at the town beach, “can allow our beach to come back to what it used to be … we could open up the mouth of the river and let mother nature take care of it for a long time.”
While the proposal sets up a long-range plan for dredging, the actual yearly dredging could be paid for out of the self-sustaining beach replenishment fund, Town Manager James Tierney said.
“The sand taken from the dredging would be targeted to be put back onto the beach,” he said.
Resident John Chartier, 68, said he’s lived on Narrow River since he was eight years old.
“I cannot speak more in favor of this project than I do right now,” he said. “In those 60 years I’ve seen it go more downhill year after year. This is the first time I’ve seen an opportunity for it to go forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.