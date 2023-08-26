NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Town officials in North Kingstown plan to hold a public forum next week to present findings from a study — delayed in 2020 and recently revived — on parking in Wickford Village.
However, many residents worry about a changing character that more parking would invite additional traffic to this old village with its shops, restaurants and harborside ambiance.
“Part of the scope of work is to identify what we have for parking today — how many actual spaces are out there — while we have a general idea gaining a true number of parking spaces (where, what kind, etc.) will help us better review any positive or negative affect future business growth will have on parking,” said Town Planner Nicole LaFontaine.
“The study will also show how many spaces are ‘used’ versus how many spaces we have ‘still available,’” she added.
The Pare Corporation, whose work by engineers, planners and scientists includes transportation, traffic, site design, waterfront and marine and land development studies, will present its findings. It was hired by the town to make a review of parking needs.
The meeting will be on Wednesday, August 30, at 6 p.m. in Town Hall, 80 Boston Neck Road, in the Town Council meeting room.
Pare has collected data for seasonal uses of parking to help better gauge how the needs can fit with the area’s future growth.
“We do not have any completed reports as of yet. The meeting next week is also a type of data collection — information gathered will be brought into the final study and final outcomes/recommendations,” LaFontaine said.
Wickford village is built around one of the most well-protected natural harbors on the eastern seaboard. It also features one of the largest collections of 18th-century dwellings in villages in the Northeast.
Today, the majority of the village’s historic homes and buildings (most in private hands) remain largely intact upon their original foundations.
The lands in and around Wickford had long served as dwelling, fishing, and hunting grounds for the Narragansett people, who were one of New England’s more powerful and prominent tribes in a pre-Revolutionary War era.
Before the COVID pandemic curtailed many government operations, the study was originally commissioned because Wickford was facing significant commercial growth due to the completion of the village’s sewer system.
It resulted in the need for additional parking in the area. Another point of concern was a rash of new liquor license applications, which could also result in the need for further parking availability.
Due to the effect of COVID-19 on activity in the area in 2020, the North Kingstown Town Council rescinded a contract for a Wickford Village parking study. It and town administrative leadership have now decided to move forward with the study.
In 2020, the town entered into a contract with Pare, with the company doing limited work because of COVID for an estimated $1,000 of its full $52,800 projected cost.
Some residents have reacted with skepticism about whether more parking will bring more people into a village they consider quaint and possessing a charm that commercialism and excessive traffic could steal.
Debbee Lee wrote on local social media, “Leave it alone! Let sleeping dogs lie! More parking means more people and will destroy the quaintness of the village!”
Erin McCarthy said in a similar online post, “I also say leave alone. It has changed so much already over the years. I feel they want it like a little city it is not. It is a quaint little town that all Wickford families like,” she said.
“We don’t want all the traffic. We don’t mind the tourists, that’s great, but the traffic and more parking we can do without,” she added.
Jennifer Ann wrote that she was concerned about traffic problems the effects on this attraction to tourists looking for a classic New England fishing village.
“If it means clearing more land, then I say no. Also, traffic in that area is bad enough with people not knowing how to yield the right of way. Adding more cars will add more issues,” she said.
Ruth Crump noted, “I can’t imagine how or where they could put more parking without taking away something else. There is nothing obvious on Brown Street.”
