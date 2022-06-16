SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown Police said there was no threat or intent to harm made in a phone call that prompted Matunuck Elementary School to briefly go into lockdown on June 8.
The school went into lockdown at 3:14 p.m. as police responded to the building to investigate after the school secretary fielded what police called a suspicious phone call.
“No threats were conveyed, but the nature of the call prompted the school department to lockdown and shelter in place until the police arrived to investigate,” Interim Police Chief Alfred Bucco III said.
South Kingstown officers cleared the school after determining there was no active threat, and the lockdown was lifted to allow students to leave the building, Bucco said.
Police ‘pinged’ the cell phone that originated the call, and also learned the caller’s identity through the school’s caller ID.
“The caller was determined to be a former student of Matunuck Elementary who was speaking at length in a confused manner about missing the school and being on a bus near the school,” Bucco said.
Through their investigation, police learned the caller has Down Syndrome and had previously attended the school. The person called the school while riding on a bus that was not within the South Kingstown School District in order to share fond memories of the school, police said.
Police declined to release the caller’s identity to protect their privacy.
“No further investigation into this matter is warranted at this time, as there is not an active threat to the school or the community at large,” Bucco said.
Word of a lockdown had parents on edge on June 8, just two weeks after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers and wounded 17 other people at Robb Elementary School.
On Monday, Town Manager James Manni gave an overview of the town’s police, fire and EMS departments, the first of several departmental reviews he plans to present.
“There’s been a lot of questions about public safety, especially in light of what’s happened in Texas over the last couple of weeks,” Manni said.
The town has 56 police officers and that will increase to 58, he said.
Monthly statistics compiled from “hard data” — uniform crime report information — show “Rhode Island is a very safe place, in the top 10 historically,” Manni said. “But South Kingstown in 2020 was rated the safest town in Rhode Island.”
In 2021 and 2022 the town was number two, he said.
“That’s a huge testament to our police department,” he said. “I recognize there’s a lot of anxiety, stress and fear in this community and across the United States as it relates to public safety.”
Manni, the former superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and director of public safety, said the School Committee asked him to reassure parents that the town could provide the appropriate level of security.
“I’m confident this town’s three levels of protection – police, fire and EMS, can handle just about any situation,” he said. “I can’t promise that it won’t happen here, but I’m confident whether it’s a barking dog to a mass casualty, we’ll be able to handle that event.”
