SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A mix of incumbents and newcomers, across the political spectrum, are running for Town Council and School Committee seats in South Kingstown this November.
Ten candidates are vying for the five open seats on the Town Council. Terms are for two years.
Incumbents Abel Collins, Deborah Kelso and Rory McEntee are all Democrats. They’re joined by Democrats Jessica Rose and Deborah Bergner.
South Kingstown’s independent candidates for council are Dorald Beasley, Charles Sweet, David Laudati and Alex Petrucci. The independents have spoken out frequently on various local topics at council meetings and online forums.
The only Republican on the ballot for council this year is James Lathrop.
The town is facing a school facilities improvement proposal that would ask voters to approve $85 million for a new high school at the Curtis Corner school site and expanding Broad Rock Middle School. While that decision won’t be before voters this November, it’s sure to dominate talk in 2021 and beyond. The town has pushed back the project’s Stage II application to the state Department of Education to next February.
The candidates have differing views on whether the high school should be moved to a renovated Curtis Corner building.
McEntee, Kelso and Beasley either voiced support or were open to the idea of relocating to Curtis Corner and disposing of the Columbia Street School.
“I unreservedly support the decision to move the high school to Curtis Corner, but the Stage II application as written needs major modification before it’s re-submitted in February,” Beasley said.
“The primary problem with this project is the $85 million imposed on it by the consultants and town manager, who says it’s not the responsibility of the school building committee to take into consideration our $23,500 per-pupil expenditure and $64.5 million school budget when determining what the town can afford.”
As a member of the School Building Committee, Kelso said it’s the right choice for students and taxpayers.
“The question has always been about the cost to make it happen,” she said. “The town recently received the cost estimates for the project which includes additions and renovations to Curtis Corner, additions to Broad Rock Middle School to accommodate another grade, moving the school administration building to South Road School and upgrades to the media centers in the elementary schools. These goals are achievable with the proposed $85 million bond.”
McEntee said he’s supportive, if the state provides reimbursement for half the cost.
“Obtaining reimbursement from the state allows the town to take on facilities projects in the amount of roughly $90 million for the cost of $45 million. If the state money is still available, and the state pays 50 cents for every dollar spent, a deal like this is too good to pass up,” he said.
Collins, the current council president, said the current and proposed high school sites have good qualities.
“The School Building Committee, the School Committee and the Rhode Island Department of Education have come to the conclusion that the Curtis Corner site offers the best opportunity for improving our educational program,” he said. “The latest iteration of the facilities plan would create a lovely campus superior to what our students have now.”
Other candidates are less enthusiastic, still have questions, or outright oppose the Curtis Corner site.
As a 2018 council candidate, Bergner supported the facility plan that would have improved all schools.
“I still support a plan to improve our school facilities. The latest iteration of the revised school facility plan includes major changes to our school district with the abandonment of the current high school location and very little improvement to the elementary schools,” she said.
Laudati has concerns about unresolved issues, such as the amount of state reimbursement and how the old school would be disposed of.
“Primary in my mind is the fact that we have a school population that is declining in South Kingstown,” he said. “Were we to build a new school that is large enough to house the number of students we have today, what will be the situation five years from now? Will the school be too big? Didn’t we just go through this with the Broad Rock School?”
Lathrop, Sweet and Rose said they have concerns about the Curtis Corner location, and lean toward improving the current building. Rose initially was excited about the Curtis Corner prospect.
“As more information came to light, such as structural deficits, the water table, and the infrastructure surrounding the Curtis Corner campus, I realized that there were too many uncertainties. When Covid struck, driving up the prices of building material, I was even more hesitant,” Rose said.
Petrucci said he outright opposes the proposal.
“Not only do I think the taxpayers are not getting their best bang for their buck, I don’t think the students are either,” he said. “The current $85 million project is essentially an addition to the current CCMS building with very little remodeling to the current structure. The building was in terrible shape when I attended school there over 20 years ago and is in even worse shape today.”
School Committee
A tight race is expected for School Committee in this town, where education issues from building and facilities projects to curriculum decisions dominate the public arena.
Four Democrats and four independent candidates are seeking to fill four seats on the seven-member committee. School Committee terms are for four years.
The Democrats are incumbent Michelle Brousseau and Paula Whitford, Melissa Boyd and Christie Fish.
Independent candidates are incumbent Jacy Northup, plus Paula Bradley, Robert Hicks and Karen Humes.
In addition to talks about the facilities, Brousseau said the community needs to consolidate elementary schools.
“It has been more than 15 years since our elementary schools have been redistricted,” she said. “Inequities exist in the number of students in each of our elementary schools as well as the ethnic and socio-economic composition of each of these schools. Inequities also exist in the per-pupil expenditure of each of our elementary schools.”
Whitford said she wants to see a well-drafted facilities plan that returns fifth grade to the elementary schools, and she supports expanding pre-kindergarten through state grants and private partnerships.
“Fifth grade’s return, redistricting and changes in school design to match educational goals will require operating all four elementary schools, but we should explore new elementary school configurations to offer increased efficiency,” she said.
Hicks, a former superintendent and interim superintendent, said he would operate based on his record of streamlining schools while protecting programs.
“The current plan to have four K-5 elementary schools is inefficient and unsustainable and a reorganization is necessary,” he said. “In fact, it is only by taking this step that we can demonstrate fiscal responsibility, protect important programs for students, and build a coalition of voters to support the budget.”
As in other districts, the school leaders will have to adjust and work around the COVID-19 pandemic safety measures in place.
Boyd, a parent and educator, said the situation presents an opportunity to explore best practices for deep learning – service learning, internships, portfolio work and more.
Fish said students with special needs have been disproportionately impacted.
“These families have to be prioritized as we move forward. Education should never be a one size fits all model if we’re truly demanding equity,” she said. The plans for each child should vary based on what would be the optimal learning solution for them as an individual learner.”
Northup said she’s not opposed to other changes such as longer school days or an extended school year to bridge any COVID gap in learning.
“South Kingstown extended the teacher work day this year, due to this pandemic, and I am proud of that advancement,” Northup said. “The key in this moment during COVID is not to overwhelm our students but provide consistent opportunities for learning.”
The committee has had lengthy public budget discussions in the last few years, and that’s not likely to change. Budget realities will entail making hard choices, Humes said.
“With two of our elementary schools at half-capacity and the other two busting at the seams, we need to redistrict and restructure our elementary school model,” she said. Bradley also favors re-districting the elementary schools, and noted the district is spending more on buildings and overhead as the student population has declined.
