SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Residents of Old North Road say they fear a pedestrian or bicycle rider will one day get hit by cars that travel their once-quiet street, coming and going from the University of Rhode Island.
They told the Town Council on Monday that something needs to be done to curb a rise in vehicles that speed down the narrow, historic road, and sometimes go the wrong way on its one-way portion between Route 138 and Briar Lane.
John Barbato, who has lived in a home on Old North Road for 19 years with his wife, Susan, described some of the problems taking place.
“Old North Road has become a raceway,” Barbato said. “It is absolutely crazy.”
Barbato said changes to URI traffic patterns on Upper College Road, including the installation of raised tables to reduce speeding, has forced more traffic onto his street.
One longtime resident of the town has almost been hit several times by wrong-way drivers, Barbato said.
“The folks at the fraternity house across the street from my house, a couple of the guys have almost been hit a couple of times by people coming the wrong way. I see it every night out there walking my dog,” he said.
One night, he said, a car’s driver turned off the vehicle’s headlights in order to speed down the one-way section of road and get to Route 138.
“It is absolutely insane what is happening there,” he said.
Barbato describes the area as a “great neighborhood, a lot of long-term neighbors there.”
He has called for the town to put more “Do not enter” signs on the road, and enforcing traffic laws with fines.
“People have a right to drive on the street, but they should drive the speed limit and in the right direction,” he said. He also called on the town to install a bicycle travel lane, speed bumps and a crosswalk.
“We should do something about it now, and not after a forum sometime next year while in the meantime, somebody might get killed,” Barbato said.
Town Manager James Manni said he had spoken with Police Chief Matthew Moynihan about holding a town-wide forum about traffic issues.
“We will be working on this and not taking months or years. We’re going to act pretty quickly,” Manni said.
Some possible enforcement measures include installation of flashing electronic signage that warns speeders, Manni said.
“But one thing I caution about with traffic safety, and I was in it for over three decades is this: traffic is like water; if you divert it from one area, it goes to the next. It doesn’t go away,” he said. “There’s no one answer — it’s a combination of things that solve this problem and it really comes down to enforcement.”
Barbato even volunteered to install his own speed bumps near his home.
“There’s portable speed bumps we can put out there. I’ll put the one-way sign in,” he said. “And I’ll sit out there taking pictures of them. It’s come to that point. Something has to be done.”
Council member Deborah Bergner said the town should also communicate with URI police about enforcement.
“They have officers on Segways and bikes as well as cars and maybe we can increase that,” Bergner said. “I would think (Manni) will be right on this. He doesn’t let things slide, he’s a doer and will be on this tomorrow morning to implement something for you.”
Another Old North Road resident, Holly Ferguson, said she has two children an has had problems with traffic on the road.
“It’s really hard to get out in the morning to take them to school because the traffic is going so fast. They don’t want to stop because they can’t wait to get to the stop sign, if they even stop and the sign,” she said.
Kingston resident Dorald Beasley said the proposed solutions are “like putting a Band-Aid on a wound needing a tourniquet.”
He called for Old North Road to be opened to two-way travel, and reconstructing Route 138 to put roundabouts at Route 138 and Old North Road and Routes 108 and 138.
Resident Valerie Speredelozzi, also an Old North Road resident, disagreed about opening the road to two-way traffic.
“To do it safely you would either have to put in a traffic signal or a rotary,” she said. Adding a third traffic light between Route 108 and Upper College Road would lead to large traffic backups she said. And a rotary “would be a much larger project and endeavor,” she said. People not used to a roundabout or rotary, she said, would not be familiar enough with it to make it effective.
