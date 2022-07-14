The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is set to begin renumbering I-95 at the end of this month, completing a years-long project to align Rhode Island's three major highways from a sequential numbering system to one based on the number of miles to and from a state's border. The change comes after similar moves were made in 2017 and 2019, respectively, for I-295 and I-195 and, like those two highways, temporary signs will be in place altering drivers of the old exit numbers while they become used to their replacements. Do you prefer the RIDOT’s new mileage-based numbering system for highway exits or the former sequential system? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

