Residents in Narragansett and part of South Kingstown who rely on public water to keep their lawns green and cars clean got an unwelcome notice this week that an outdoor water use ban is in effect.
While an announcement about a ban on the outdoor use of water is typically an annual event, many were taken aback by how early this year’s prohibition went into effect. A similar ban in 2020 didn’t take place until late July.
Both South Kingstown and Narragansett and utility provider Veolia Rhode Island, formerly known as SUEZ Water Rhode Island, announced the ban Monday.
It applies to all Veolia customers, as well as South Kingstown’s South Shore and Middlebridge water system customers.
Veolia Rhode Island water system customers in North Kingstown remain on an odd/even restriction. Customers with an odd number street address may water only on odd number weekdays, while customers with an even number street address may water only on even number weekdays.
The restrictions don’t affect customers of the Kingston Water District or those on private wells.
“This watering ban is being enacted to ensure sufficient fire protection and supply to meet customer needs,” Veolia said. “In addition, water customers are encouraged to use water wisely.”
A lack of steady rainfall in the spring and early summer has contributed to the problem.
Some customers said online that they plan to ignore the ban, while others suggested the towns halt new residential development and limit renters until the water supply issues are addressed. Customers speculated that a large number of summer renters in single-family homes contribute to the annual problem.
But some said the ban should be targeted toward regular heavy users of water. Fines on those users could help pay for infrastructure improvements, they said.
“Filling kiddie pools or running a sprinkler is nothing compared to maintaining turf,” Sean Johnson said. “Why do this broad all encompassing ban that includes kiddie pools when it’s lawn maintenance that has the greatest impact by far?”
In June, Narragansett Town Manager James Tierney said the town has $1.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act federal funds it has set aside to upgrade the town’s water system, as well as $1.2 million for wastewater upgrades. Tierney called the improvements imperative.
“These projects have to be done. The water system upgrades for sure,” he said.
Whether those fixes address water supply issues remains to be seen, and they won’t come this summer – federal rules give the town until the end of 2026 to spend the money.
Veolia North America, a subsidiary of French transnational company Veolia Group, completed a merger with SUEZ early this year in the United States and Canada.
