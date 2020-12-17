SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Town Council in South Kingstown returned Abel Collins to the president’s seat on Monday, and picked Rory McEntee to serve as its vice president.
The council opted not to follow tradition of choosing the member who received the most votes in the most recent election to become president. For 2020, that was newcomer Deborah Bergner.
But Bergner decided to yield the duties of president to McEntee, the second-highest vote-getter in the election and an incumbent on the council.
McEntee, in turn, cited outside responsibilities, including his status as a full-time law student, as reasons he declined and nominated Collins.
Political affiliation didn’t factor into the leadership decision this term, as all the council members are Democrats.
“I appreciate the support of the council members in re-appointing me,” Collins said. He pledged to continue to hold “open and transparent meetings and productive discussions.”
Collins also credited residents and town leadership, including Town Manager Rob Zarnetske, for their conduct during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve seen terrible reports of how Rhode Island is the worst in the whole world in terms of case percentages,” he said. “But if you look more at the data, South Kingstown has been one of the few bright spots.”
Also Monday, Zarnetske told the council that the town might have to move its planned vote on an $85 million school facilities bond up from May to March, because of the state.
The state is planning a bond referendum for March, he said.
“If they’re going to do a bond on March 2, it makes little sense for us to do a local bond eight weeks later in May, and then with the potential of a budget referendum, we could be looking at referendums in March, May and June, which is just a silly way to be dealing with operating the expenses around maintaining budgets,” Zarnetrske said.
The town had planned to submit its crucial Stage II Necessity of School Construction application by Feb. 15. It’s the next step in the process of ultimately getting a plan in place and a question on the ballot.
Bergner said the process appears to be getting rushed, and that she hasn’t seen the completed Stage II application and didn’t know if the state Department of Education would even accept it.
“The optics seem kind of rushed,” Bergner said. “In the midst of probably a huge surge in COVID in the next two weeks to a month, we’re going to be running on a hamster wheel for something we haven’t fully vetted ourselves, nor has RIDE.”
Collins agreed the process is rushed.
“The thing is, this is just to give us the ability to have the bond language on the referendum when it comes in March. It wouldn’t lock us into that future, but it gives us the possibility,” he said.
Town Clerk Susan Flynn said the question would have to be certified to the secretary of state’s office by Jan. 11 – a tight time frame.
That’s because the council has to vote to ask the local legislators to introduce enabling legislation at the State House. Once the bill is passed, the council again has to vote to ask the secretary of state to place it on the ballot and the Board of Canvassers to certify the question and submit it to the state by Jan. 11.
Bergner noted that the Stage II application is about 1,200 pages, and that the town’s School Building Committee doesn’t meet again until the first week of January.
“I’m uncomfortable with the timeline, and we are talking about changing things drastically,” she said.
McEntee said any bond question would have to be conditional on approval of the Stage II application by RIDE and on receiving a 50% reimbursement for construction costs from the state.
Councilwoman Deborah Kelso noted that the Stage II application is complete and is on the sksdbuild.org website for anyone to view.
“That’s not my issue. My issue is the Town Council is not going to vote to advance the Stage II application until Jan. 25. I am not comfortable voting on a bond referendum prior to that,” she said.
