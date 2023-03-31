NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council on Monday held a public hearing with the school department to discuss Superintendent Peter Cummings’ proposed fiscal year 2023-24 budget of $36,256,122.
The proposal is a 4.6% increase from last year’s budget, but Cummings said the town and its taxpayers would only need to cover 1.39%.
“Our state aid stayed pretty stable this year,” Cummings said. “There has been a ‘hold-harmless’ push at the Statehouse, in order to maintain our level of state aid.”
The superintendent added there is some uncertainty longterm on the matter.
“For this year, it is level. I think long-term our state aid could go down, as our population continues to go down and we’ll have to make adjustments for that as we go forward. But right now, it is level.”
Cummings said the school department’s request is $3.3 million less than the inflation-adjusted allocation of 10 years ago and 81% of the proposed budget is assigned to go toward staffing.
There are 1,114 students attending Narragansett schools and enrollment is projected to continue to dip due to lack of affordable housing.
“Our challenge right now is we’re graduating large classes. We will graduate a class of about 120 and then take in about 50 kindergartners.”
Over time, the district has reduced its staff due to a shrinking population and changes in school programs, Cummings said.
In 2020, the district was at 240 staff members and that number increased during the pandemic but it has been reduced a bit the last couple of years with the reduction of a kindergarten position this year and plans to cut a fifth-grade teacher position next year.
“We’ve been fortunate in that it’s been mainly been through retirement … up to this point,” Cummings said.
Twenty-seven students in the district are homeschooled, a number that went up during the pandemic and hasn’t climbed down from the 20-30-student range, the superintendent said.
He anticipates that about 120 students will come in from out-of-district for high school enrollment next year.
The superintendent in his presentation brought up the effects of learning loss brought on by the pandemic — adding that the district’s “long-term goal is to have more students in AP and college-level courses.”
According to Cummings, the district is in its first year of AP human geography and is planning to add AP environmental science and AP art next year. The district was also recently approved plans for a new Career & Technical Education (CTE) program in digital media production.
Additionally, with the district having concerns surrounding student mental wellness, it has worked to pilot a new mental health grant with the South County Coalition for Children.
“Now what we are able to do is to offer in-school mental health services to students who are in need of it,” Cummings said. “That’s been a remarkably successful program, it was full within two weeks of opening.”
Cummings addressed that he is particularly pleased with how the town’s preschool program is operating and pointed to its development as a reason that just 16 percent of students in the district now have IEPs.
“That 16% is an encouraging number,” Cummings said. “When I started in Narragansett it was around 20% … we’re having stronger and more effective early intervention. Having a full-day preschool with expert teachers is helping students overcome any learning challenges they may developed early on … we’re identifying fewer and fewer kids in need of special education services, K-3, than we ever have before and that’s a direct link to the preschool program.”
Although it would need to keep a certain amount of money held for emergency reserve – “a little under $1 million” – the district has a beginning fund balance of a little over $5 million the superintendent said, with $1.5 million set to go to capital projects and asset protection.
The spending, Cummings explained, has helped Narragansett avoid the kind of costly repairs and construction other districts in the area have seen or are currently planning.
“You will see in towns around us they’re putting out bonds, they’re doing all these different things that are a long-term obligation, in order to keep up with the maintenance of their school,” Cummings said. “We have not had to do that in Narragansett. We’ve been able to fund that out of our capital reserve and our operating budgets going forward.”
