Ham and eggs, pancakes, sausage, coffee, tea — you name it — are available once more at the Breakfast Nook I and II in North Kingstown and Wakefield.
“I’ve been waiting for them to open,” said Ron Gardrel, who with his wife, Linda, has been going for decades to Breakfast Nook II on Kingstown Road in South Kingstown.
“Every day when I get the mail, I’ve been looking to see whether they’re open,” he added during an interview Sunday at the restaurant that shut mid-March and re-opened Aug. 3 to the delight of many long-time customers.
It’s been a tough four and a half months for owner Richard Seddon who manages Nook I in North Kingstown at 6130 Post Road and Patty Lamphiere, long-time manager of Nook II at 575 Kingstown Road in Wakefield.
They tried to make of go of take-out in March, but didn’t see the amount of business needed to stay open. With the doors shut, they watched and hoped that seating restrictions would lessen enough for a clear road to profitability.
That didn’t exactly happen, said both Seddon and Lamphiere, who also worked at the same South Kingstown location for her father, Lonnie Mobbs, who owned Lonnie’s, before selling it to Seddon’s father, Richard Sr., in 1988.
“Business looks terrible. We’re looking at what we can do and we hope we can survive it,” said Seddon, who explained the federal Payroll Protection Plan funds he has received may carry both restaurants through lean times ahead.
He said he’s looking to late fall and winter because tourists will disappear, yet fears may still exist about going to indoor dining, restrictions may limit numbers in small restaurants and there may be a diminished number of University of Rhode Island students who normally pack the nearby South Kingstown restaurant every weekend.
“I just want everyone to know we’re open and we need the support the community,” said Lamphiere.
Open yes, but not close to permitting the 66 percent of customers legally allowed, she and Seddon said.
Like many mom-and-pop businesses, they are further hampered by limits customers from social distancing in quirky space designs that never contemplated COVID restrictions and better use of space by separating – rather than packing in – customers.
At Nook I, the allowed limit now is 18 people – once 44 – because of social distancing and state laws permitting only 66 percent of maximum capacity. At Nook II, it once held 65 people and that is now capped at about 24 customers.
“With social distancing and design of the restaurant, we can’t even get to 66 percent that is allowed,” said Lamphiere.
On this recent Sunday, with his Portuguese hash, two eggs sunny side up on the hash, grilled English muffin, Louis Clark was a happy customer able to resume his Sunday ritual of breakfast there after services at nearby St. Peter’s Church.
“I look forward to it every week,” said Clark. His wife, Beverly, also comes for her two eggs over hard, two slices of bacon, two sausages, raisin toast and decaf coffee.
And for the staff, seeing them — and other weekly and daily customers — is a long-awaited homecoming.
Carol Weinreich, a server for nearly three years, put it simply, “There’s no words to describe it. I missed the other staff and I missed the customers.”
Debbie Cullen, who has worked in North Kingstown and Wakefield Nook restaurants, said connecting to people, not a paycheck, was her reason for wanting to return to work.
“I couldn’t wait. I’ve served in this town well over 40 years. I know many people. I enjoy the people, hearing their stories. They ask about my kids, I ask about theirs, it’s like family,” she said.
On this Sunday, most tables were dotted with one or two customers until Andrew Hyde of Wakefield walked in and requested a table for five, a number frequently seen before COVID and not seen since they re-opened six days earlier.
Daughter Calla, 7, came strutting in with her “Birthday Girl” t-shirt followed by sister Willa, 12, and brother Weston, 9, and mother Sida. They got the big table in the back.
“I am really excited to be here and it feels good to be back,” said Andrew Hyde, who had a mask as did all the others, coming in and going out of the restaurant. Before COVID, they sometimes went to the restaurant for family breakfasts on Sunday.
The birthday girl, smiling, ordered French toast sticks while her brother and sister ordered the special Nook Sandwich.
“This was one of the things on her list she wanted to do for her birthday,” said her father.
Lamphiere said that she received a courtesy call from a long-time customer who said she couldn’t risk coming back. “I’ve known her for 45 years. She told me she won’t come in. She has two small grandchildren and doesn’t want to get sick.”
“Even if Gina lifted everything, we wouldn’t be back up,” she said about Gov. Gina Raimondo’s executive orders limiting capacities for people in restaurants.
“People have a fear. I would be busier, but I don’t think any restaurant will be where they were for a long time,” a thought that worries her about keeping the doors open.
“I’m positive on it, I pray that we can,” she said.
