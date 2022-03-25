NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — On Tuesday in the school superintendent’s office, an identification badge saying “Administration” and the name “Phil Auger” still sat on a small desk near the door, on a lanyard with an office key.
The former superintendent announced his immediate resignation on March 9, just days before the public release of a report charging that he neglected his duties by failing to protect students from a now-fired coach accused of sexually harassing high school athletes.
Assistant superintendent Denise Mancieri, also implicated in the report for neglecting her oversight duties, abruptly retired.
A new interim superintendent, Michael Waterman, has now been appointed by the School Committee.
He met with a reporter this week to talk about his first days on the job.
“Time and trust. Time is going to happen naturally, but we need to figure out how do we regain the trust of people we have lost,” he said.
While the exact plan has not quite taken shape yet, his description of an approach includes the hallmark of education: learning through experiences to remedy wrongs and create new opportunities.
Building trust again in administration of the school system is a priority.
“I am still putting together a plan to discuss with the school committee on how we must and should go forward,” he said this week.
Waterman said it could include meeting with community members, talking with parents and others at school events and visiting schools, all designed to help build confidence in him as a leader to begin a process of moving beyond the last year of turmoil over the matter.
“I am approachable, I am always available when not in meetings or appointments, my door is always open. I want to be as transparent as possible,” he said.
“Every decision I make is made with the child as the guiding light,” added the man whose roots are in special education, where he worked as a teacher for 11 years. He also served as a middle school assistant principal, too.
This approach is important, he said, because “we’re still wondering what’s the next shoe to drop,” he noted.
This still-simmering controversy has open investigations by the U.S. Justice Department and the State Attorney General’s Office. There’s also coming a former judge’s review – commissioned by the town council – to pull together a separate finding from all the reports and investigations being done.
In addition, Waterman said that the school committee’s own investigative reports, which have provided the most critical and accusatory information about former coach Aaron Thomas, Auger and others, are providing him with information about next steps. Both contain recommendations for action by school officials.
“We’ve done somethings, like training, but there are other things we need to do. I don’t want to comment about it all yet until I have a chance to further review everything and discuss it with our staff,” he said.
However, he acknowledged that the criticism of the high school athletic department has his attention. A recent report put blame on the high school athletic department as “independent of and siloed from direct management and oversight” and on top district administrators negligent in holding staff accountable.
“Right now, I want to first discuss any actions or plans with the School Committee before I announce anything publicly. There is definitely a culture and a history there that needs to be reviewed,” Waterman said.
He added that any kind of “fat testing” long ago has come to a halt.
It is one issue, he said, that he was happy was addressed before he transitioned to the temporary position as superintendent. He has been the district’s director of information technology for the past six years, and holds the necessary certifications to be a top administrator.
“I am really learning right now what needs to be done on a day-to-day basis. There was literally no transition here whatsoever,” said Waterman, who took over the role on the same day that Auger announced his departure.
The guess work includes now trying to figure out the unfinished matters by the former superintendent and assistant superintendent who left no to-do lists or advice about upcoming issues for which staff need to prepare to simply run the school system, he said.
“We are a top-notch system and I am going to keep it going in that direction,” he said, but admitted there are challenges ahead.
They include dealing with children returning to school after a long absence due to the COVID pandemic, learning gaps among students and ripple effects on students from social isolation without the culture and community of being in school for so long.
“My goal is to create a learning environment where all members of our learning community feel supported. We all know that we have hard-working students, caring teachers, and an amazing community here in North Kingstown,” he said.
He also needs to help prepare the School Committee for the search for a new superintendent, a post he said that needs someone other than him.
“My family right now is my priority. This is definitely not the time for me to take this kind job,” said Waterman who has twin nine-year old girls, an 11-year-old son and a wife, Jennifer, who is a third-grade teacher.
The position of superintendent may be a goal in the future, “but now is not the right time for me or my family. I will not be applying for either the superintendent or assistant superintendent position,” he said.
“I’ve never been someone who can’t be all in. That job requires you to be all in. My family right now requires me to be all in,” he said.
