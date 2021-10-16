NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Pickleball took the Narragansett Historical Society over the goal line for reaching $212,000 in donations to pay the restoration of the exterior of the town’s historical Windmill Building on Clarke Road.
It’s a project close to the hearts of many society members who have championed donations throughout the community including the tournament brought to Narragansett by Ocean State Pickleball. The $4,500 raised from it completed the society’s phase one fundraising.
“It was very nice that out of the clear blue came this sponsor of a tournament” to raise money, said Dr. Robert O’Neill, who is helping lead the restoration project. Work now needs to be scheduled on phase one projects, he and other society members said.
The town more than a year ago gave the society a long-term lease for the 1935 building so that it can become the new headquarters for the organization, which is now located in South Kingstown, as it looked for possible space.
Costs to repair the building and prepare it for the society’s use, which includes storing and eventually displaying archived materials, are estimated to reach nearly $500,000 in total according to assessments from architects and builders.
O’Neill said that this phase one project includes exterior work such as replacing windows and doors as well as work on the foundation. In addition, society members have said that winterizing the building, replacing the roof, removal of the vinyl siding and re-shingling of the entire building are included.
A contractor for the work and a schedule have not yet been announced, but will be shortly, O’Neill said. A $285,000 fundraising campaign will also start soon for phase two, which will include interior renovations and extensive work.
The nonprofit Narragansett Historical Society was founded in 1978 with the mission of preserving the town’s history. The organization documents the history of important structures, organizes tours of historic buildings and serves as a resource for researchers.
Windmill Building
The Windmill Building gets its name from having the shape and appearance of a windmill, but it never actually operated with any turning blades to produce power for particular reasons.
Actual records show its original name was Windmill Building-Bosworth Folly, O’Neill has explained in previous interviews. The term “folly,” used in the 1930s, “means it didn’t serve a big practical purpose, such as over in Newport on Hammersmith Farm that has a miniature one. Folly implies structure more decorative,” he added.
The building was built to be a home, O’Neill recalled this week to The Independent. In the 1940s it became an antiques shop and then later returned to be a residence for families and also a local clergyman and his sister.
In the 1970s it served as an infirmary for children attending a nearby summer camp and was a nurse’s living quarters during the camp’s operations, he said. In the fall, winter and spring months, it was rented to University of Rhode Island students during the school year.
Preserving the building for the society is an investment in Narragansett history and protection of one of the town’s iconic structures, according to O’Neill, society vice president and retired South County obstetrician who has been involved with the organization for more than 30 years.
“Narragansett has a remarkable history,” he said. “Unfortunately, as we are presently, there’s no good source for explaining it and preserving it and using it to inform people who are going to live here 10 years from now, 50 years from now, as to what kind of a community that they are joining.”
He also said, “I think if we lose touch with who we are, if we lose that identity, which to a great extent Narragansett has, there are parts people know a little bit about, but no good resources to inform people.”
The historical society will pay $1 to the town annually for the lease, which begins March 1 and terminates on Feb. 28, 2045. There is an option to renew the lease for a further 25 years as well.
“The Windmill Building is unique and has the potential to add to the kind of restoration, if you will, of the identity of Narragansett, who lives here, what you can do and how important that is,” O’Neill said.
“So very few know much about the real history of Narragansett,” he said. “It’s a matter of knowing who we are and having our community informed and intending to reach out to the schools and to have various demonstrations, such as pictures of the castle and information in a central place about it,” he said.
