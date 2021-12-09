SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Pier Pizza Company on Main Street abruptly closed its doors on Tuesday, citing labor and supply issues, and rising costs for supplies, as reasons for exiting the downtown business community after more than 20 years.
In online posts, Pier Pizza of Wakefield also emphasized that it has no connection to an eating establishment with a similar name in Warwick.
The doors were locked, power was off and no one was available at the store on late Tuesday afternoon – a time when the business might typically see customers stopping in for a snack while shopping for holiday gifts along Main Street.
But an online post earlier in the day from the store generated an outpouring of more than 150 comments from customers, former employees and others.
“Due to the continued labor shortage, worsening supply chain issues and untenable price increases, Pier Pizza has closed,” the notice said. The store, known for authentic New York-style brick oven pizza, thanked its customers and said it had enjoyed being part of the community.
Pier Pizza Company’s end comes just a few days before downtown Wakefield village is set to light its Christmas tree on Saturday – an annual tradition that usually has customers flocking to the pizza store before, during and after the event.
Throughout the spring, summer and fall, Pier Pizza made occasional announcements that it had to close because of a lack of adequate staff. It’s a messsage echoed by other small businesses as well.
“Like many restaurants around the country, we are facing a labor shortage never seen before,” an April 23 post said. Its latest closure came last Friday.
Online, supporters lamented the shuttering of the popular restaurant and said its New York style pizza was among the best, and that it would be hard if not impossible to replace.
Others applauded the business as a positive fixture in the community.
“My son has really enjoyed working there,” Denise Silva-Navoian said. “Thank you for making such a good impression on the youth in town. Your business, smiling faces and pizza will surely be missed!”
According to its website, Pier Pizza Company opened its doors on June 16, 2000. With its original location near its namesake – the Pier – in Narragansett, the new shop claimed to bring authentic New York style pizza to southern Rhode Island for the first time.
Ownership changed in October 2015, and new leadership brought a renewed commitment to service, taste and consistency.
“Pizzas are made to order – stretched by hand and baked on the bricks in our oven… no pans and no oils. The way pizza was meant to be,” the store said.
It also sold “Pizza Kits” with ingredients and directions for customers to make a 14-inch pizza at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.