KINGSTON, R.I. – The University of Rhode Island announced this week that it will hold a Virtual Recognition Weekend for graduate and undergraduate students in the class of 2020, who are unable to have an in-person May commencement because of COVID-19 restrictions.
URI closed its campuses last month and has been using remote learning since students departed for a one-week spring break in mid-March.
“To the Class of 2020, you will forever hold a special place in the Rhody family, both for what you accomplished, and what you overcame,” is the message to the graduates on a URI web page dedicated to the unique commencement.
Graduate student recognition will take place starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 16, followed by undergraduate recognition at 12:30 on Sunday, May 17.
The ceremonies will have much of the flavor of past commencement events, even if its attendees aren’t together physically.
URI President David M. Dooley will address the Class of 2020 graduates and confer the degrees to approximately 3,870 undergraduates and 725 graduate students. Gov. Gina Raimondo will also address the graduates and celebrate their accomplishments.
A list of graduates will be posted on the commencement website at that time. URI’s Class of 2020 contains graduates from more than 30 countries.
There will be an alma mater performance by graduate Elise Felker, remarks from the degree conferring college deans, the official list of URI’s Class of 2020 and inspiring words of encouragement from the Class of 1970.
Enrollment Services will mail diplomas to graduates during the summer, URI said. And a future in-person event is not off the table.
“When the public health situation allows us to secure future dates for ceremonies, they will be announced by community notices, social media, and on our website. At that time, we will come together to celebrate our graduates and express our pride in their academic achievements,” URI said.
The commencement website offers links to senior profiles, a hashtag for “shared moments” among the class, downloadable lawn signs and custom Zoom background images from campus.
The online vignettes of select Class of 2020 students explore their time at URI and some of the memories they’ve made there and valuable skills and experience they’ve gained, and also delve into their plans for the future and their feelings about graduating during a pandemic.
“I was pretty bummed to know that the last part of my senior year was gone, especially graduation, but I’m still thankful,” said Jessica Burr, of Hebron, Connecticut. “If that’s the worst thing taken from me, and if I have to stay in my house for a while, I’ll be incredibly fortunate.”
This will be the 134th commencement in URI’s 125-year history, and it’s not the first time URI has had to make big adjustments to its graduations.
According the school’s history, from 1943 to 1948, two ceremonies were held each year to accommodate World War II veterans. Ceremonies were held in June and January or February. In 1944, there were three ceremonies – held in January, May and September.
