NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Department decided Tuesday to move North Kingstown High School to distance learning for two weeks due to a cluster of COVID-19 cases that has developed within the school.
Since Nov. 19, 13 students have tested positive for the virus, with five positive results coming last weekend according to an email sent out to staff and parents in the district by Superintendent Phil Auger, while 174 students have been required to quarantine and there were nine staff absences due to a positive case, quarantining or testing.
“In the most recent case at NKHS, we feel we have had more extraordinary circumstances,” Auger said. “The increasing number of isolated home-based student and staff quarantines have factored into our decision to go distance learning there for two weeks.”
In-person learning is currently slated to return Dec. 14, which Auger says will give the students and staff enough time to get past their quarantine periods, meaning all high school students will have eight school days of remote learning.
In particular, the decision came after the district believes it had its first case of an in-school transmission reported Monday.
“Upon learning of positive cases, our nurses and administrators immediately work with (the Rhode Island Department of Health) to contact trace and to communicate with those deemed a close contact, and require quarantining, or in the area of a classroom or bus but not close contact, not requiring quarantine, but may request to be tested,” Auger said. “We also work with ABM custodial staff to deep clean where needed. These practices follow RIDOH recommendations.”
Auger also reiterated that the transmission of the vast majority of these cases is believed to have happened outside of school.
“In most if not all cases up until yesterday, we have been are learning that transmission has most likely occurred via another family member or via other social settings outside of school,” Auger said.
As for sending letters regarding new positive cases to the whole school community, Auger said the district does not usually send such notifications as they’re recommended not to do so by RIDOH guidelines, instead notifying only those who were close contacts of the person who tested positive.
“In all of the cases we have dealt with thus far, the notifications mentioned above have included the precise targeted population and have proven effective in terms of quarantining the right people,” Auger said. “In the event that we notice a significant increase in quarantining of staff and/or students, especially with transmission occurring in our schools, we would escalate to more significant measures including broader communications and/or a move to distance learning for larger groups. This is what just occurred at the high school.”
So far, Auger says the only reported case in the current distance learning cycle has occurred at the high school, and currently the district’s other schools are continuing to run as they have all school year, something he doesn’t envision changing unless drastic measures occur.
“Generally speaking, other than an order (from) Governor (Gina) Raimondo, NKSD would move to distance learning in cases where in-school spread becomes evident and not controllable via other means, such as a targeted quarantine of a pod,” Auger said, adding the only such case of that occurring this year was when Forest Park Elementary went full distance learning for a school day in order to conduct contact tracing.
According to data from RIDOH, the only other schools in the district to report cases in the past seven days are Forest Park Elementary and Davisville Middle School, both of which have had less than five student cases. All but Davisville Academy and Quidnessett Elementary have had reported student cases since the start of the school year on Sept. 14, with NKHS having the most reported cases, in the 20 to 24 case range, followed by Davisville Middle School in the five to nine case range and then Fishing Cove, Forest Park, Stony Lane and Wickford Middle School have all had less than five cases so far this school year.
NKHS is the district’s only school to currently have reported staff cases with less than five staff members testing positive in the past seven days. Since the start of the school year, all but Stony Lane and Wickford Middle School have had staff members contract the virus, and all others, including the high school have had less than five staff cases this school year.
While staff cases have been relatively low, and standard with case rates with most other districts in Rhode Island, Auger expressed the district’s concerns regarding running into staffing issues if enough teachers are required to quarantine.
“We are also concerned that if enough of our staff need to quarantine, whether or not their contact may have come from inside or outside of school, we may find ourselves in a position to temporarily go to whole-school distance learning due to not enough staff who are able to be in our building to safely open for in-person learning,” Auger said.
As a town, North Kingstown had 117 people test positive the week of Nov. 15 through Nov. 21, or Week 47, the most recent available week for data from RIDOH, which is the most since the pandemic began in March, beating the record held by the previous week of Nov. 8 through Nov. 14 (Week 46) when 109 people tested positive, a sharp jump from the 42 people who tested positive in Week 45.
North Kingstown stands out among the three towns in The Independent’s coverage area, with South Kingstown reporting 26 new cases in Week 47, down four from Week 46, while Narragansett had 45 new cases in Week 47, up five from Week 46.
Overall, North Kingstown has 416 current cases of COVID-19 as of Nov. 28 (Week 48), the most recently available data from RIDOH for municipalities, which is down 23 from the 439 reported in Week 47. South Kingstown saw a bigger drop, with 75 active cases in Week 48, down 58 from the 133 cases in Week 47, while Narragansett had 219 active cases in Week 48, down 90 from the 309 reported in Week 47.
In Week 48, North Kingstown had the highest positivity rate with 5.8 percent of tests coming back positive, with Narragansett following closely behind with a 5.1 percent positivity rate while South Kingstown’s positivity rate was 1.5 percent.
Auger thanked district employees and parents for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic and said that with their continued cooperation, they should hopefully be able to continue in-person education “with only brief interruptions,” calling in person education “a vital piece of our students’ academic and mental health needs.”
To view the RIDOH data, visit https://ri-department-of-health-covid-19-data-rihealth.hub.arcgis.com/.
