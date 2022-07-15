NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Back in March 2010, heavy rains and flooding caused Narragansett to condemn several homes in low-lying areas, including two houses on Courtland Drive.
While that scale of flooding was extreme and rare, other parts of town remain prone to occasional chronic flooding that can cause trouble for homeowners, including water damage and mold. Repairs can quickly become costly.
Now, the government wants to give those local homeowners cash to leave those flood-prone properties.
A federal funding source, totaling $12.2 million, is available for owners of vulnerable property in Narragansett, along with East Providence and Middletown.
Narragansett should receive almost $1 million, in addition to the initial $9.65 million cost estimate for East Providence, and $1.2 million for Middletown.
It’s available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Emergency Watershed Protection Program.
“This voluntary buyout program is an opportunity for repetitive flood loss victims to get fair market value so they can relocate while simultaneously improving flood mitigation and developing smarter long-term flood management solutions,” said U.S. Senator Jack Reed, D-R.I., who announced the program last week in East Providence.
A portion of the funds will be used to buy floodplain easements and restore land damaged by Tropical Storm Ida in Middletown and Narragansett. The municipalities do not have to match the federal funding.
Reed said the money will allow residents who volunteer to participate in the buyout program to sell their homes for fair value.
Once acquired, homes and other structures will be removed and the land will be restored to its natural state. The acquired properties will be designated as floodplain easements within an undevelopable wetland watershed area.
When flood-prone properties become natural open space, they provide an additional flood buffer for the rest of the community, absorbing additional storm water and creating new natural habitats.
“Floodplains can provide significant protection from flood damages to downstream landowners,” said Phou Vongkhamdy, Rhode Island State Conservationist for NRCS. “These easements will significantly limit future uses of land in the floodplains, making it available to store flood water. Restoration of the land to a natural condition will increase flood storage capacity.”
The next step will be for NRCS to distribute information and applications to property owners, followed by an appraisal process.
If property owners decide to sell through the federal property buyout program, the town becomes the property owner, subject to a floodplain easement. No other permanent structures can be built on the land within the floodplain easement, and it must remain forever “green” in accordance with NRCS regulations, which can allow for recreation.
Reed said the NRCS program would be an expedited process, in order to help property owners before another major flood takes place.
“We can’t undo the damage floods have done or replace treasured family photos and heirlooms that were destroyed, but hopefully we can help people out of difficult circumstances so they can get a fair deal and move forward with their lives away from flood-prone areas,” Reed said. “And we’re also improving the environmental integrity of the floodplain.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.