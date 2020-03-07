SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The Town Council will take a second look at an ordinance it passed Feb. 10 designed to crack down on loud and unruly gatherings in residential areas.
Councilor Rory McEntee last week asked the town for a re-consideration of the rule, possibly with an eye toward amending or repealing it.
McEntee said he spoke with residents after the ordinance passed Feb. 10 and that there is “a lot of pushback” to it within town.
“This is something that hasn’t been in place before here, and will have an impact on people in town,” he said. “Many concerns are around the ambiguity in the ordinance, as well as the ability to affect the daily activities of people in town.”
The ordinance was drafted in response to resident complaints about neighboring homes that have drawn loud parties at all hours of the night. It gives homeowners or landlords a warning followed by fines for violators.
“We had a number or residents, particularly around the university who came in and said, ‘Look, my neighborhood is going to hell,” Town Manager Rob Zarnetske said.
On Feb. 10, council members amended the proposal to make it effective between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., and also introduced an initial fine of $250 for a second violation, after a warning for the first offense.
Any property owner who subsequently violates the ordinance after getting a $250 fine would be fined $500 for each succeeding violation.
The council spent a lengthy part of its Feb. 24 meeting discussing whether to amend or repeal the ordinance, which has not yet been put to use.
Zarnetske also suggested the council could, going forward, require that proposed ordinances have both a first and second reading before taking action.
Ultimately, the council voted to give notice that it intends to amend the ordinance to make it effective June 1, and give the town time to work on changes.
The vote was 3-2, with McEntee and Councilor Bryant Da Cruz voting against it. Both wanted to repeal the law.
Da Cruz reiterated initial concerns he had with the ordinance when he voted against it, including a provision that would put landlords on a three-year “watch period” for violations.
“I can’t say we rushed into it, but I think we could have vetted the process a little bit better,” Da Cruz said.
Under the measure, a public nuisance means a gathering of five or more persons on any private property where conduct occurs that “causes a substantial disturbance of the quiet enjoyment of private or public property in a significant segment of a neighborhood as a result of conduct constituting a violation of law.”
It also describes unlawful conduct as “excessive noise or traffic, obstruction of public streets by crowds or vehicles, illegal parking, public drunkenness, public urination, the service of alcohol to minors, illegal drug use, fights, disturbance of the peace and littering.”
The ordinance also will apply to others who manage property on which a public nuisance occurs and “any person who organizes, hosts, sponsors, permits, or suffers the occurrence of an event constituting a public nuisance.”
Tenants also will be on a list of those held accountable when a violation occurs, regardless of whether they have a short-term summer or longer-term winter rental. There are some exceptions, such as when any resident of property who was unaware of the public nuisance and was not in attendance on the premises. The measure also won’t hold liable any owner, resident, sponsor, or organizer when a problem is caused by trespassers.
Violators can contest the citation and fines in writing to the town manager.
