NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — High school students tossed around and hugged pillowy pink stuffed animals to shake off their stress and support each other at the start of a week that celebrated mental and emotional health in Narragansett.
The school held its first Wellness Week March 2-6, and the activities kicked off with a special student assembly Feb. 28 in the auditorium.
During the Wellness Week, students could choose from a variety of wellness-related activities to take part in during advisory period time. These included meeting with a care dog to help de-stress and bring joy, participating in yoga, meditation and relaxation techniques, walking and drawing sessions and workshops on eating and sleeping well.
Students from the Peer-2-Peer Depression Awareness Team organized and put on a 20-minute presentation that let their Mariner classmates know that if they’re hurting, help is available.
“Our goals are simple: to raise awareness about mental health, particularly anxiety and depression,” student Hannah Conlon said. “To reduce the stigma of mental illness and help others find courage and help seeking self-care and supporting one another.”
Moderate to severe depression, she noted, affects one in five people.
“It’s totally normal to feel sad after something bad happens, like a breakup or death in the family,” Conlon said. “But depression can be a problem marked by prolonged feelings of hopelessness, sadness and negative thoughts.”
The students watched a video featuring actress Kristen Bell, who said she has had depression.
“Don’t be fooled by this game of perfection humans play,” especially on social media, Bell said. “Everyone’s human, everyone has problems and feels yucky on the inside sometimes.”
Never feel embarrassed or ashamed about your uniqueness, she said.
Narragansett student Lauren Manton explained that students also contend with anxiety, and said that one in three adolescents will meet the criteria for anxiety disorder by age 18.
“We all feel some of this,” she said. “But if it continues for a long time or interferes with your daily life, it can be a problem.”
Mark and Beth Collins of South Kingstown attended the Feb. 28 kickoff event. The couple started the Chris Collins foundation in honor of their son Chris, a 2015 South Kingstown High School graduate who was a star student and athlete who also struggled with depression and anxiety and died by suicide in 2018. With the couple Feb. 28 was Chris Collins’ grandmother, Peg Collins.
“Chris had struggled for about three years with depression and anxiety, and it was amazing to us how his friends wrote about how he was the person they turned to when they were struggling or had tough times,” Mark Collins said. “It became clear to us we really wanted to continue what Chris had started as far as helping people.”
The foundation promotes the Peer-2-Peer model from a program the University of Michigan began in 2009 in Ann Arbor high schools that spread to South Kingstown High School and now to Narragansett.
It is built on the premise that teens are more likely to listen to their friends than to well-meaning adults. The program is a student-led initiative where peer-leaders serve as positive role models that help shape social norms and attitudes regarding mental illness. They build an awareness campaign as a learning experience and then spread their knowledge and understanding to others in the school.
The program provides opportunities for students to gain leadership skills, educate their peers and their community about the important issues surrounding mental illness. The P2P program works to raise awareness and eliminate the stigma of mental illness and increase the likelihood of early detection and help-seeking.
Wellness Week also allowed students to wear different colors of clothing each day of the special week, including orange or plaid, Chris Collins’ favorite colors, on Wednesday.
