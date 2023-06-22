KINGSTON, R.I. — They each had their own unique means of expression.
Valedictorian Matthew Cabrera and salutatorian Aroo Jang at North Kingstown High School’s graduation last Thursday painted a scenario that showed everyone in the University of Rhode Island’s Ryan Center the magnitude of what they and their classmates had done — and what was next.
Jang, who is Vassar College bound with a pre-med focus, asked her classmates to consider the habitat of the koi fish. The growth in size of a koi fish depends on the size of the pond.
“We’ve been swimming in the same pond for the past four years,” Jang said. “And for us to stay here in high school, we have grown way too much.”
Jang tipped her cap to the friends, teachers, families, and peers, who helped nurture and shape her and her classmates.
But now, Jang told her class, it’s time to swim on.
“As we get ready to leave our tiny skipper pond, and venture into the vast ocean of the unknown and endless possibilities, I hope we can all accept this ending for the beauty it is and confidently dive into the next chapter of our lives,” Jang said. “All the obstacles we faced, friendships we forged and lessons we learned, have molded us into the unique individuals we are today — ready to take on the currents of life’s ever-changing tides.”
Cabrera, who is attending the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, for architecture, told his class, they are at the crossroads of life now — overwhelmed with a mix of sadness and anticipation.
“It’s the railroad junction that we all stand at now,” Cabrera said.
Social studies teacher Lawrence Verria stood as the event’s graduation speaker. Verria also found himself at the platform Cabrera spoke about because he is retiring after a 40-year teacher career. His parting words to the seniors were to implore them to revere in their triumphs, rather than their accolades.
Verria told the Ryan Center the story of how humility and patience paid off for a co-worker of his, who he referred to as “Mr. Jones.”
Verria said, to start, his co-worker wasn’t exactly the depiction of someone remarkable. Mr. Jones was in his 70s, with white hair, thin rimmed eyeglasses, white shirt with tie. Ordinary and unremarkable, Verria said.
But despite being ignored at first by almost every student when he greeted them in the hall, Mr. Jones persisted and eventually became a welcomed presence in the students’ world.
“What made Mr. Jones special … in a world of grandstanding perpetuated by attention seekers, Mr. Jones found a way to stay humble,” Verria said.
Master of Ceremony Annika Eriksen thanked the families, friends, coaches, teachers and staff of North Kingstown for their efforts on getting the senior class across the stage and onto the next chapter of their lives.
“For never giving up on us and truly believing in our ability to succeed,” Eriksen said. “Even though we did not always make it easy for you.”
Eriksen added the lessons her class learned from its guidance will help them “change the world someday.”
Superintendent Kenneth Duva took his time to express the pride he and the adults in the district had for the seniors.
He brought up the natural way as to how parents collect and document their children’s many milestones.
“Why do family members do this? Is it to embarrass you? Is it because they are proud of you? Is it to share the pure joy you bring to them? As a parent,” Duva said. “I can say, it’s a little bit of all the above.”
Duva implored the departing students to avoid comparing themselves to others. They will always be enough to their inner circle.
Principal Barbara Morse took the time to thank the class of 2023, “for their positive contributions to our school.”
“In my many years at the high school, I will remember you for your enthusiasm, patience, endurance in the face of adversity, kindness and humor,” Morse said. “We will miss your spirit and positive energy in our building.”
Cabrera in his speech to his classmates talked about just how different their perspective of their old schools and playgrounds will be, now that they’ve graduated.
It’s all about catching the train now.
“Which train is the right one for us?” Cabrera asked. “We won’t know.”
This, Cabrera said, is because “there’s no right or wrong train.”
“There’s no right or wrong choice in the crossroads. In life, we are simply meant to live and continue living. Make decisions and embrace our mistakes,” Cabrera said.
“The constant balance of the positives with the negatives is what makes up our grotesque yet beautiful world.”
