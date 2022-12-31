Often it’s not the exact moment that counts when something happens, but the aftermath that follows.
And so 2022 brought to South County change and growing pains from the pandemic’s effects. It also unleased pent-up matters hidden by distractions from COVID in the last two years.
It’s clear that the pandemic has made more work-from-home possible, which for South County meant that many seasonal residents made it a permanent home.
It also added to the escalating real estate prices, even if that is slowing down or rolling back a bit.
Everyday pandemic-related issues faded from laser-beam focus for residents. Coming into the spotlight were percolating issues like an imposter posing as a commander of a military veterans organization and a high school coach arrested in connection with doing inappropriate “fat testing” on high school boys for two decades.
The Ukraine-Russian war touched home in South County with the resettlement of some refugees in the area.
Various national economic trends from inflation-related price hikes and product shortages would bring mark-ups on various restaurant menus, and in grocery store aisles and threatened even the survival of some local businesses.
Prices for everything just seemed to keep going up.
Meanwhile, homelessness, the lack of rental housing and shortages of food for both the needy and senior citizens on fixed incomes continued to show competing contrasts between the area’s seaside affluence and needy underside.
It was a time of growth and change, but with many mixed emotions.
Here are some of the biggest stories in Southern Rhode Island this year, several which will likely continue to impact the area in 2023 and beyond.
Gut-To-The-Studs
Perhaps one of the more profound changes in South County during the last year were the skyrocketing real estate prices that forced a move further into becoming a community of affluence with home prices starting at about $450,000 and going into the multi-million category.
Jeff Sweenor, owner of Sweenor Builders, which does custom home building and remodeling, said that most of his work is high-end and “calling for a complete gut to the stud or a knockdown. These are really complete renovations” for those coming from out of state to recently bought homes or transforming those already owned.
“There’s a new paradigm — we have in Rhode Island a magnificent place to live along the seacoast and we’re getting a lot of people who have not lived here, but want to and COVID is changing work to allow them to work from home,” he said.
He noted that he’s tearing down a house for a chief executive officer from California, but who has roots in Rhode Island so that he can now work from home in Narragansett and maintain a small living arrangement on the West Coast.
David Whitney, vice president at Davitt Design Build, Inc., in West Kingston said his firm, too, is doing expensive total remodeling for people wanting a permanent home in South County.
“Since the pandemic hit - say mid-2020 and now all of 2021 and into 2022 - we’re seeing a lot of New York, Boston, and people from elsewhere coming to their second home since they have the ability to work from home,” he said.
“We are seeing people not going back, but staying here,” he added.
Average home prices of at least $450,000 and higher have put the starter prices out of reach for many. Many builders said it has put South County on a path to becoming like the exclusive Hamptons enclave on Long Island.
Housing and Food Shortages
A housing shortage has many social welfare organizations, such as the Jonnycake Center in Peace Dale, scrambling every day to help those in need, said Kate Brewster, executive director of the Jonnycake Center for Hope in Peace Dale.
“Every week we see local families being forced into hotels, cars, and campgrounds,” she said about some people seeking help from the center that serves South County area families.
“The Jonnycake Center is stepping in to create more affordable housing and we hope to be able to take advantage of these funding opportunities,” said Brewster.
Affordable housing efforts in the state have received a boost through more than $166 million allocated for projects statewide.
Chris Little, chairman of the South Kingstown Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners said the state help is much welcomed locally in towns around South County.
“As the South Kingstown Housing Authority embarks on a program to replace our dilapidated family housing units and to increase the number of low and moderate-income housing units available for our residents, we are particularly excited about this news of substantial state support,” he said.
In North Kingstown, “Reynolds Farm” is part of Langford Estates and offers 40 units of senior housing just south of the junction of Post Road and Route 403. The Langford Estates project has received $400,000 through the state Site Acquisition program (SAP).
Brewster, along with various local clergy in Narragansett, South Kingstown and North Kingstown said that they are also seeing more people come to their food pantries than during the previous two or three years when pandemic relief funds put more money in people’s pockets to buy food.
Brewster and others noted that they are seeing a return to the pre-pandemic levels.
Compared to last year, The Jonnycake Center has seen a 41% increase in one-time visits and a 51% increase in repeat visits.
She, Rev. Craig Swan of Narragansett’s St. Peter’s by the Sea Episcopal Church, and other local clergy who have food-providing programs gave similar reports.
The Rhode Island Community Food Bank reported a 20% spike overall since 2019 for the state. It found that from July 2021 to July 2022, food costs in Rhode Island went up 13 percent.
Approvals to Sell Pot
Sustenance of a recreational kind found support in Narragansett, South Kingstown and North Kingstown. In November residents in all three towns approved the legal retail sale of marijuana on their streets where some were once arrested for possessing it.
All that changed this year when state legislators passed a law — and the governor signed it — to make it legal to possess and sell it.
Marijuana has essentially become like alcohol: people are free to consume it on their own time but can’t come to work impaired. How police will prove a driver is high, and to what degree those findings will hold up in court, remain to be tested.
Local officials and town councils are working out the various community regulations needed to govern where retail pot shops can open, the time they can operate and other matters related to public sales.
“I just don’t want to see a mega-size Walmart location in the middle of town,” said South Kingstown Town Council member Deb Bergner.
Sweetspot medical marijuana cultivator in South Kingstown has announced it will open a retail location in Exeter, not far from the North Kingstown border.
Stolen Valor and Alleged Sex Abuse
While pot possession is getting public acceptance, sex abuse and stealing honor never earned still raises the public ire and the focus of state and federal law enforcement agencies.
In late July Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and North Kingstown Chief of Police Patrick Flanagan announced that Aaron Thomas, a former basketball coach at North Kingstown High School, was charged with child molestation and sexual assault.
He has pleaded innocent to the charges. The arrest followed a joint investigation by the North Kingstown Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General into allegations of sexual misconduct against students stemming from “fat testing” Thomas did.
Various reviews and investigations by North Kingstown officials showed a pattern of questionable behavior regarding this “fat testing” on naked high school male athletes during the past 20 years.
Thomas and his attorney admit that “fat testing” was done, but only with student and parent consent and never went into invasive sexual touching.
During the investigation, interviews were conducted with more than 30 former students who attended North Kingstown High School from the early 1990s through 2020, as well as teachers, coaches, administrators, and medical professionals, according to law enforcement officials.
The controversy also resulted in the resignations of several top school officials, including Superintendent Philip Auger and Assistant Superintendent Denise Mancieri.
A temporary superintendent, Michael Waterman, succeeded Auger, but he also resigned to spend more time with his family and after school officials rejected candidates for the position. A new temporary superintendent now oversees the schools.
In addition, a former North Kingstown athletic director, who had since taken a job at a Cape Cod school, also resigned from that post.
If that event hadn’t rocked the town enough, a federal investigation, found that the former commander of the North Kingstown Veterans of Foreign Wars post may have illegally obtained at least about $100,000 by posing as a military veteran and cancer patient.
Sarah Cavanaugh, 31 at the time, of East Greenwich, pleaded guilty in July to fraud, aggravated identity theft, forgery, and fraudulent use of medals, according to the U.S. Attorney’s District of Rhode Island Office.
Cavanaugh, who never served in any branch of the U.S. military, used her job as a social worker at the Rhode Island Veterans Affairs Medical Center, to access personal information and medical records belonging to a marine and a cancer-stricken U.S. Navy veteran, prosecutors said.
She also had been forced out as commander of the VFW Post.
Help for Ukrainian Refugees
In a year that one military scandal happened, another military-related effort brought relief to some Ukrainian refugees.
Erik Brine, a Jamestown town official, a U.S. Air Force reserves colonel, pilot and University of Rhode Island military defense specialist, met a family three years ago that suddenly needed help.
At the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Brine was attached to a special program for visiting top officers from other countries. He met the Ukrainian officer and the two became friends. A text came earlier this year when the war started escalating.
“The bombs have started falling and the destruction has happened. Please take care of my family,” Brine recalled it saying. Brine’s own long military career led him to know that he needed to move fast to help them, he said.
What started with this simple text message became a twisted escape as missiles came around this Ukrainian military official’s family that eventually came to Jamestown with Brine’s help.
There are other stories as well around the state and in South County of people wanting to help the afflicted in the Ukraine.
All the news about the Ukrainian people’s struggle to maintain independence has spurred musician Glenn Dewell to jam it up at Mark Lahood’s Java Madness on Columbus Day.
He donated tips for his performance to that relief fund.
Dewell said that he’s supporting some family members who have gone to help the International Medical Relief organization, but it’s also an issue that’s touched his heart. Like so many artists, he wants to use his creative talents to help in some way.
“So many families have been forced apart due to the war in Ukraine,” he said.
“Helping in any way, no matter how small, is important both from the tangible help that the money will provide and the sense of support the refugees feel when they see that people are aware of their difficult situation,” Dewell added.
